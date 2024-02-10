Kevin Costner Isn't Ruling Out Tying the Knot Again Despite 'Bad Marriage and Ugly Divorce': 'He’s Happier'

As OK! previously reported, the potential power couple have bonded quickly and enjoyed getting to know each other in recent months. "They have a lot in common, a love of country life, horses and cowboys, and music. They can have long conversations and not get bored," an insider claimed.

The pair's relationship comes after a rough year of fighting with Baumgartner over assets and their children Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, through the legal system.

"He's convinced she's been trying to make him look bad all along," a source spilled of their bitter feud. "Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners. This divorce is one of the hardest things he's ever been through."