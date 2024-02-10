Kevin Costner Isn't Ruling Out Tying the Knot Again Despite 'Bad Marriage and Ugly Divorce': 'He’s Happier'
Kevin Costner isn't letting the past influence his future.
According to insiders close to the Yellowstone actor, 69, his views on marriage have not changed despite his drama-filled divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, which ended in a nasty court battle.
"Kevin just got out of a bad marriage and went through an ugly divorce, but that hasn’t turned him to the idea of getting married again," an insider explained.
The hunky actor made headlines recently for reportedly romancing singer Jewel after meeting through mutual friend Richard Branson. "He feels so good when he’s around Jewel. He’s happier, lighter. And he adores her son," the source said of the musician's kiddo, Kase, 12.
The Guardian star has allegedly been so taken with his budding relationship with Jewel, he may be ready to take the next serious steps in their newfound romance.
"He's working on his epic two-part movie [Horizon: An American Saga, due in theaters next year], but that won't eat up all his time," the insider alleged of Costner. "He's making as much time as he can for Jewel because she's been such a breath of fresh air. He doesn't want her to slip through his fingers."
As OK! previously reported, the potential power couple have bonded quickly and enjoyed getting to know each other in recent months. "They have a lot in common, a love of country life, horses and cowboys, and music. They can have long conversations and not get bored," an insider claimed.
The pair's relationship comes after a rough year of fighting with Baumgartner over assets and their children Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, through the legal system.
"He's convinced she's been trying to make him look bad all along," a source spilled of their bitter feud. "Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners. This divorce is one of the hardest things he's ever been through."
"For an ultra-private star like Kevin, who keeps things close to his chest, having personal details about his marriage and lifestyle continue to be aired out in public is the last thing he needed," a separate insider claimed. "Kevin made it worth Christine’s while to walk away."
