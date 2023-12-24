Jewel and Kevin Costner Are 'Seeing Where' Their Romance Goes and Having Fun: 'There's a Spark There'
Kevin Costner and Jewel recently sparked dating rumors, and it looks like the two are letting things roll for the time being.
The two were set up by Richard Branson when they attended a charity tennis tournament on private Necker Island.
“Richard played matchmaker and Jewel and Kevin hit it off instantly,” revealed an insider. “They’ve been seeing each other quietly ever since, meeting up at her home in Colorado and his beach house in California. It’s early days but there’s a spark there."
Costner, 68, has been in the midst of a contentious split from Christine Baumgartner, his wife of 18 years and mother to three of his seven children, but the new romance with the singer, 49, is "just what he needed to put his divorce behind him," the insider said.
The quick rebound has caught some people off guard, including Baumgartner, who is apparently "surprised" he's moved on already, the source alleged. "But she doesn't think it'll last. Of course, some people might attribute that stance to jealousy.”
Though the couple might seem random to some, the duo have a lot of similar interests.
“They have a lot in common, a love of country life, horses and cowboys, and music. They can have long conversations and not get bored. But Kevin wants to keep it low-key, and so does Jewel. They’re seeing where it goes and having fun,” the source dished.
As OK! previously reported, the Yellowstone star is trying to put himself out there after his long relationship.
"He's warming up to the idea of dating again," another insider spilled. "He's not looking for anything serious, but companionship would be nice."
Costner has had a tough year, especially since he fought with his ex over their children and fees.
"He's convinced she's been trying to make him look bad all along," the source added. "Without a doubt, Kevin felt Christine was attempting to take him to the cleaners. This divorce is one of the hardest things he's ever been through."
In September, when Costner took the stand, he admitted how much the battle took a toll on him.
"I need to figure out how I’m going to spend more time with the children, walk them through this process," he stated. "I am going to need to take some time for myself. ... I have a lot to contemplate — what I have to do versus what I want to do."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the source.