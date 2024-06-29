Kevin Costner Reveals He Needed a Morphine Drip While Filming 'Hidden Figures': 'I Wanted to Cry'
Kevin Costner is getting candid about having kidney stones while filming Hidden Figures.
The Yellowstone alum, 69, revealed he was on a morphine drip while making the hit 2016 flick but managed to finish the project despite his difficult health hurdle.
"I’ve never worked drunk on a set. I’ve never worked high on a set, but I was on morphine the last two weeks that I worked,” Costner explained in a recent interview. "I had kidney stones and I worked ten days under an IV drip. I don’t even know how. About three days of it, I was normal and then something happened to me."
"I’ve never missed a day of work [in my entire career] and then when I thought I was going to be off [the IV drip], a second kidney stone came — which I never had — and I was right back on it," he continued. "I sat in my trailer with a morphine drip in my arm that I eventually had to have my sleeves down in the movie because of that. I wanted to cry, but there was everybody watching, so I didn’t."
The A-lister played Al Harrison in the film about three African American women, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, who worked for NASA. "They were already in production and hadn’t cast the role [yet] and I read it and there was something off with the role. The girls were great, so I’m not a person who likes to manipulate [a] script," Costner said.
"I said, 'Look, I just got to tell you it's not my M.O. to mess with scripts with this,' and it got quiet. I said, 'It's hard for me to explain to you because you have written these other women perfectly, but this guy is just off,'" The Guardian actor added.
"Theodore Melfi [the director] said, ‘[Al] was the only character we couldn’t get the rights to so I based it on about three different people,’” he explained. "And I said, ‘Well, it reads like that to me. I said, tell me about the other three … [and] can we smooth this out together?’ One of the greatest experiences I had. Working with Ted was magic. He trusted me so much.”
Costner recently delighted fans went he admitted how much he loved working on Yellowstone. "I've supported that thing and I’ve loved it. It’s been really important to me," he noted in a recent interview. "I would love to go back under the right circumstances I think that all of us want. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances."
People conducted the interview with Costner.