Kevin Costner Reveals He Needed a Morphine Drip While Filming 'Hidden Figures': 'I Wanted to Cry'

"I’ve never worked drunk on a set. I’ve never worked high on a set, but I was on morphine the last two weeks that I worked,” Costner explained in a recent interview. "I had kidney stones and I worked ten days under an IV drip. I don’t even know how. About three days of it, I was normal and then something happened to me."

"I’ve never missed a day of work [in my entire career] and then when I thought I was going to be off [the IV drip], a second kidney stone came — which I never had — and I was right back on it," he continued. "I sat in my trailer with a morphine drip in my arm that I eventually had to have my sleeves down in the movie because of that. I wanted to cry, but there was everybody watching, so I didn’t."