'It Got Kind of Ugly': Kevin Costner Reveals He Was in a Heated Feud With the Royal Family After Princess Diana's Tragic Death

The actor, 69, confirmed that a sequel to the 1992 film The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston was in the works with Princess Diana being his costar. However, after Diana died in the summer of 1997 , the flick was canceled.

“Like, ‘No, that’s not true.’ And it got actually kind of ugly,” Costner continued. “And I let it go for a while. It just got uglier and uglier.”

“When Diana passed, about a year later it had leaked out that I was prepping Bodyguard 2 with her. And what happened was, the royal family kind of turned on me a little bit,” he recalled while on The Howard Stern Show.

“Finally I called up Sarah, and said, ‘Sarah, you need to tell me who is leading the charge there on this thing. She goes, ‘No, no, no, Kev, you don’t want to talk to them.’ I said, ‘Yes I do.’ I called them up and I said, ‘I’m telling you something, you need to stop because it is true. And if you don’t stop, I’m gonna start. Because it was,'" he recalled.

The Yellowstone alum reached out to Sarah Ferguson , who was previously married to Prince Andrew , to figure out what he should do amid the sticky situation.

Costner was trying to make The Bodyguard 2 with Diana, who was separated from her former husband Prince Charles (now King Charles) at the time.

“What had happened was, I started talking to her through Sarah, and I said, ‘Look, I’m gonna do Bodyguard 2 and I think I can build this around you. Would you be interested?’" he noted of how the royal signed on in the first place. “And she goes, ‘Yes. My life’s about to change.’ I didn’t really go into depth with it, but I thought I understood what she was saying.”

He added, “She was very sweet and we talked. The second time we talked she said, ‘Is there going to be a kissing scene?’ I said, ‘Do you want there to be one?’ She said, ‘Yeah,’ and I said, ‘Then we’ll do that.’ I wasn’t going to make the full romance about her. But there was going to be a moment that we did. And she was so sweet about this.”