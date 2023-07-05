Kevin Costner Gives Estranged Wife 2 Weeks to Vacate $145 Million Mansion as Nasty Divorce Rages On: Report

Despite Christine Baumgartner’s offer to move out of their $145 million estate on August 31 under her own terms, Kevin Costner reportedly wants his soon-to-be ex-wife out much sooner.

Costner “respectfully requests” that the former handbag designer “vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023,” court documents filed June 30 read, according to an outlet that obtained the records. The Oscar-winning actor’s legal team also slammed Baumgartner for grasping "at straws with one baseless argument after another,” as to why she should be allowed to stay.