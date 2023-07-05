Kevin Costner Gives Estranged Wife 2 Weeks to Vacate $145 Million Mansion as Nasty Divorce Rages On: Report
Despite Christine Baumgartner’s offer to move out of their $145 million estate on August 31 under her own terms, Kevin Costner reportedly wants his soon-to-be ex-wife out much sooner.
Costner “respectfully requests” that the former handbag designer “vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023,” court documents filed June 30 read, according to an outlet that obtained the records. The Oscar-winning actor’s legal team also slammed Baumgartner for grasping "at straws with one baseless argument after another,” as to why she should be allowed to stay.
The 68-year-old has been pushing to get his ex out of their Santa Barbara, Calif., mansion ever since she filed for divorce in May. According to their premarital agreement that they both signed in 2004, Baumgartner would leave the marital home within 30 days of filing for separation if it were to ever occur.
However, the 49-year-old has refused to leave the property, demanding that she needs more money — even though Costner was already required to set her up with a $1.2 million property, it was reported.
The Yellowstone star even reportedly offered to give Baumgartner a $10,000 advance toward her moving costs, in addition to $30,000 per month for a rental house “as part of his child support obligations.”
As Costner and Baumgartner continue to battle over whether the latter has the right to stay in the home — with her arguing that the house is where the “children have lived in for their entire lives” — the mother-of-three finally offered the A-list actor a way out of the mess.
Arguing that she hasn’t had a paying job since 2007, when their eldest child, Cayden, 16, was born, Baumgartner emphasized that she wanted to make sure she was walking away from their marriage with enough money to support herself and her kids. She agreed in her own filing that if Costner coughed up "whatever support and fee orders that the court makes on July 12" — the day of their divorce proceedings — she would leave the home in August.
Baumgartner — who also shares Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Costner — asked for $248,000 in child support.
Costner, however, argued that not only can he not pay that hefty amount since leaving Yellowstone, but that his ex wanted such a large sum to fund her plastic surgery procedures.
He suggested that $51,940 a month, which is what he’s currently paying, is the “reasonable” amount.
People obtained Costner's new filing.