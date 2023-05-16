Kevin Federline Planning to Move Sons to Hawaii as Britney Spears Remains Estranged From Them: Report
Kevin Federline is looking to get his sons out of Los Angeles.
According to insiders, the former backup dancer's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan sent a letter to Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart to ask if she would be open to allowing him to move their kids Jayden James and Sean Preston to the Aloha state.
Federline and his legal team are looking for a response from his ex by this weekend. If Spears decides to oppose the relocation of her children, a judge will decide on the issue.
Per sources, Federline's wife Victoria Prince was offered a job at a college in Hawaii, while he has been offered multiple DJ gigs in the state. The couple has plans to depart California in July.
Federline isn't fearful of the pop star opposing the move since she reportedly hasn't seen her boys in over a year.
People in Spears' inner circle said she blames her ex-husband for the loss of her relationship with their kids. "Britney says she must have sent hundreds if not thousands of emotional pleas for her boys to come over and talk things out," a source shared with an outlet.
"That's what she needs more than anything to feel happy and fully centered again," the insider explained. "She gave them everything she had."
The "Toxic" singer has gone from "sad to mad" over their broken relationship, but her husband, Sam Asghari, "assures her the boys just need more time and eventually they'll come visit."
Jayden James previously addressed why neither himself nor his brother keep in touch with the troubled songstress.
"I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," he said. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
