Britney Spears Posts Bizarre Throwback Video From Mexico After Docuseries Fuels Concern Over Her Mental State
Britney Spears seems to be trying to ignore the bombshell allegations lodged against her in the recently released docuseries about her life post-conservatorship.
Mere days after slamming TMZ's special, titled Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which was released Monday, May 15, on Instagram, the princess of pop went back to posting her usual content, consisting of throwback videos of her twirling around and posing to show off her unique outfit of the evening.
Reposting an old video seemingly taken from her trip to Mexico — which she also shared on March 31 and April 3 — Spears wrote: "Mexico 🇲🇽🤓🤓 !!!"
In the video, Spears is seen wearing a baby blue, tight dress with a bejeweled design on the top that covers her breasts. The "Toxic" songstress stares deeply into the camera while posing and adjusting her hair, all the while keeping a soft smile.
Spears also reposted an old video she took while sitting with her husband, Sam Asghari, and his friend on a balcony. She originally shared the video — which featured Asghari's friend pretending to eat a flower — days prior via her Instagram Story, writing: “First time hanging with one of my hubby’s friends!!! My boys are at that awkward age where I haven’t been able to shoot them for 4 years."
“@samasghari is sort of silly about it too [rolling eye emojis] it was cool to make contact yesterday!!!” she added at the time.
Her repost from her Mexico trip comes after she unleashed on the documentary creators for claiming her and Asghari's marriage is in "deep trouble," that the songstress sleeps with a knife under her pillow and "binge" sleeps while living in "virtual isolation."
"The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!! Damn I’m flattered !!! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so !!!" she seethed via Instagram last week, as the men in question also claimed she has gotten physical with her husband among other "big problems" that she's allegedly dealing with.
The 'Toxic" songstress slammed the publication for making her life so difficult, considering the alleged abuse she endured during her 13-year conservatorship under the watchful eye of her dad and former conservator of estate, Jamie Spears. She added: "My dad was supposedly the one who was supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it."
Asgahri has also taken to social media to slam the "absolutely disgusting" documentary and the "people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs."