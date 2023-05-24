Britney Spears Posts Bizarre Throwback Video From Mexico After Docuseries Fuels Concern Over Her Mental State

Britney Spears seems to be trying to ignore the bombshell allegations lodged against her in the recently released docuseries about her life post-conservatorship.

Mere days after slamming TMZ's special, titled Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which was released Monday, May 15, on Instagram, the princess of pop went back to posting her usual content, consisting of throwback videos of her twirling around and posing to show off her unique outfit of the evening.