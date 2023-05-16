Britney Spears Hasn't Seen Sons in Over a Year, Doc Claims: Kids 'Weren't Even Responding to Her Texts'

Britney Spears hasn't seen her teenage sons in "well over a year," according to the new documentary detailing the pop star's life post-conservatorship.

"By the end of the summer [2022], tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts. And she was furious," TMZ producer Katie Hayes claimed in the special, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, referring to the two kids Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.