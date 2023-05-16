Britney Spears Hasn't Seen Sons in Over a Year, Doc Claims: Kids 'Weren't Even Responding to Her Texts'
Britney Spears hasn't seen her teenage sons in "well over a year," according to the new documentary detailing the pop star's life post-conservatorship.
"By the end of the summer [2022], tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts. And she was furious," TMZ producer Katie Hayes claimed in the special, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, referring to the two kids Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.
An insider doubled down on the claims, telling a news outlet that the "Toxic" songstress last saw her estranged kids at "the very beginning of 2022" — before she wed Sam Asghari.
Spears' rocky relationship with her sons came to a head in August 2022 after Jayden publicly criticized her parenting skills. At the time, he said in an interview: "I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that."
The father of Spears' children added around the time that her clear love for flaunting her nude body online only added fuel to the fire of her kids' upset. "I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them," Federline pointed out.
Noting "It's tough," the father-of-two continued: "I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."
After Jayden aired out his private thoughts about his troubled mom — who was freed from her near-14-year-long conservatorship in November 2021 — the Grammy winner candidly reacted via Instagram in September 2022.
"it deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!" she penned in a lengthy rant.
As Spears continued to target her sons in a string of online posts, Federline posted a video of the songstress allegedly yelling at their kids, who were much younger at the time. It appears in the video that Spears was unaware she was being filmed.
Spears' attorney suggested at the time that Federline may have broken the law by posting the video in which his client did not know she was being recorded.
Federline's lawyer addressed the incident in the special, which aired Monday, May 15, saying: “He did that. I suspect that he wishes he had not."
"He really felt at some point in time he had to stand up about what was generated about them by Britney’s side," continued legal mind Mark Vincent Kaplan.
Despite the public spat last year, it seems the family may be able to repair their fractured relationships, with TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere saying: "Recently, there have been occasional texts between Britney and her kids, so maybe the ice is thawing a bit."
Kaplan also chimed in on the status of their relationship, noting that while the boys "love their mother, and they hope that the relationship will improve going forward so that everyone is comfortable," for now, "that is a dynamic that doesn’t seem to be in existence."
Page Six spoke to a source about the last time Spears saw her kids.