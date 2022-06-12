Back From The Slap? Will Smith Plans His Hollywood Career Comeback With Movie Sequel

The King Richard star is allegedly still in talks to work on the sequel to the sci-fi thriller I Am Legend, 15 years after he starred in the first film. Smith's company Westbrook Studios is said to be producing the fun flick with the actor reprising his role as Robert Neville.

"The script is being written mentioning his character and as yet Will remains attached to the project," a source spilled to The Sun. "The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is off the project.

"Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while the development continues," the source continued. "The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him."