Tyler Perry Says Chris Rock Was A 'Pure Champion' For The Way He Handled Will Smith's Slap: 'Being Friends With Both Of Them Has Been Very Difficult'
Four months after Will Smith shocked the world when he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Tyler Perry is speaking out about the infamous incident.
"There's a difference between comforting and deescalating, that's number one," Perry, 52, said while speaking to Gayle King at a Tribeca Film Festival event. "And I left early to get to Chris to make sure he was OK. Being friends with both of them has been very difficult."
Perry also gave more details, as he had a front row seat to the madness. "I was there, close up. I left early to go check on Chris because it was wrong in no uncertain terms, and I made sure I said that to Will," he recalled. "And I'll tell you, when we walked over to him, he was devastated. He couldn't believe what happened. He couldn't believe he did it. And I'm looking at this man in his eyes going, 'What are you doing? This is your night.'"
"And to get all the way to this moment, winning an Oscar, that was one of the crowning moments of his career that he wanted so desperately. And to have something like that happen, I think he is very much in reflection of trying to figure out what happened," Perry continued.
The Hollywood producer tried to remain neutral, but he couldn't help but praise Rock for being the bigger person in the situation.
"And trust me, as painful as it was for all of us in the room, it was as painful for Chris, who was a pure champion for the way he handled it," Perry shared. "But I want you to understand that something happened that was extremely painful for [Will] as well. That is no excuse. He was completely wrong for what he did. But something triggered him — that is so out of everything he is."
At the event, Rock got on stage and made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he joked, referring to her bald head. However, Rock didn't know Jada suffers from a condition called alopecia, a disorder in which the hair falls out.
As a result, Will was enraged, stormed onto the stage and slapped Rock. "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!" he said while at his seat.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum went on to win an Oscar, but he later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.