Tyler Perry Says Chris Rock Was A 'Pure Champion' For The Way He Handled Will Smith's Slap: 'Being Friends With Both Of Them Has Been Very Difficult'

Perry also gave more details, as he had a front row seat to the madness. "I was there, close up. I left early to go check on Chris because it was wrong in no uncertain terms, and I made sure I said that to Will," he recalled. "And I'll tell you, when we walked over to him, he was devastated. He couldn't believe what happened. He couldn't believe he did it. And I'm looking at this man in his eyes going, 'What are you doing? This is your night.'"

"And to get all the way to this moment, winning an Oscar, that was one of the crowning moments of his career that he wanted so desperately. And to have something like that happen, I think he is very much in reflection of trying to figure out what happened," Perry continued.