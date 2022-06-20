Workin' It! Kevin Hunter Shows Off Impressive Gym Routine After Slamming Ex-Wife Wendy Williams' Talk Show

Kevin Hunter is pushing the limit in all aspects of his life. Shortly after going after The Wendy Williams Show for the finale of his ex-wife's talk show, which she didn't appear in, he challenged himself to an intense workout with a 40 pound weighted vest.

Taking to Instagram Monday, June 20, Wendy Williams' former partner shared a video of his workout at the gym. Hunter flaunted his tatted arms as he used several machines, weights and the treadmill. "Monday MOTIVATION," he captioned his video where he can be seen pointing at the camera before breaking a sweat. "HEALTH IS WEALTH."