Jimmy Fallon Roasts Donald Trump for Insisting He Doesn't Notice 'Beautiful Women': 'I Think He Might Have Overdone It'

The former POTUS's statement also contradicted what he told Access Hollywood host Billy Bush during their infamous 2005 interview.

"I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them," he said at the time. "It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p----. You can do anything."

