Jimmy Fallon Roasts Donald Trump for Insisting He Doesn't Notice 'Beautiful Women': 'I Think He Might Have Overdone It'
Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump for several remarks the embattled ex-prez made about beauty while speaking at the New York Young Republican Club gala last weekend.
On the Monday, December 11, installment of The Tonight Show, Fallon played a clip highlighting specific comments the 77-year-old made about his 39-year-old lawyer, Alina Habba.
"She happens to be a beautiful woman, but I never think about that because I never talk about beauty," Trump told the crowd. "I can see the most beautiful woman in the world ― it doesn’t register with me at all."
"Beauty doesn’t matter," he insisted. "But she’s beautiful. But she’s a great lawyer."
After playing the clip, Fallon quipped, "I’m thinking he might have overdone it a little bit."
"It’s like when someone says ‘I’m fine’ six times ... ‘OK, it’s a little blood,'" he continued before doing an impression of the politician. "Trump’s like, ‘When I watch ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ I focus all my attention on the Beast.'"
The former POTUS's statement also contradicted what he told Access Hollywood host Billy Bush during their infamous 2005 interview.
"I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them," he said at the time. "It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p----. You can do anything."
This audio clip was also used as evidence in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil suit against Trump accusing him of rape and defamation. The jury later found him liable for defamation and sexual abuse and awarded Carroll $5 million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages after three hours of deliberations.
However, Trump maintained his innocence, repeatedly taking to social media to slam the former journalist and claim the entire case was nothing more than a "scam."
"The DOJ will not defend me in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, which is all part of the political Witch Hunt, lawyered up by a political operative who I just beat in another case, financed by a big political funder, and 'judged' by a Clinton appointee who truly hates 'TRUMP,'" he wrote via Truth Social in July.
"The statements that I made about Carroll are all true. I didn't Rape her (I won that at trial) and other than for this case," he added. "I have NO IDEA WHO SHE IS, WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE, OR ANYTHING ABOUT HER ... The trial was very unfair, with the other side being able to do and present virtually anything they wanted, and our side being largely and wrongfully shut down by an absolutely hostile, biased, and out of control judge."