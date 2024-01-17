OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoNEWS

Sofía Vergara Admits She Loves Dating in NYC, Hints She Doesn't Want to Be With an Actor Again After Joe Manganiello Divorce

sofia vergara loves dating nyc actor again joe manganiello divorce
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 17 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though Sofía Vergara confessed she doesn't cope well with snow or any cold weather, the star is enjoying spending time in New York City due to all of the single men in town!

The actress — who announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July 2023 — touched on her dating life while appearing on the Tuesday, January 16, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara loves dating nyc date actor again joe manganiello divorce
Source: mega

Sofí Vergara is currently single.

"I love it, who doesn't love New York City? It's the people, it's the energy," gushed the Modern Family alum, 51. "I think you have more options with men also. I'm single now! So in New York, there's not only like actors or writers or directors. I think there's like a bigger ... I'm gonna spend more time in New York."

Jimmy Fallon added there's also "great food" in the Big Apple, to which the bombshell quipped, "There's great food for when you go out on dates, it's better, yes."

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara loves dating nyc date actor again joe manganiello divorce
Source: mega

The actress and Joe Manganiello filed for divorce last July.

As OK! reported, Vergara and Manganiello spilt after seven years of marriage.

"You're out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things," the Emmy nominee spilled in a previous interview of the exes' news making headlines.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara loves dating nyc date actor again joe manganiello divorce
Source: mega

The exes got engaged in 2014.

"It wasn’t bad," she noted regarding the media's coverage of her breakup. "I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is."

"I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it," expressed Vergara.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara
Article continues below advertisement

Both Vergara and the Magic Mike actor, 47, have moved on, with the latter making his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor in December 2023.

Meanwhile, the America's Got Talent judge started stepping out with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman that October.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara loves dating nyc date actor again joe manganiello divorce
Source: mega

The star has one son from her first marriage.

However, despite the mom-of-one's multiple outings with Saliman, an insider said she's still looking to play the field.

"Sofía is man crazy right now," the source spilled to a news outlet. "She’s naturally a flirt but it’s turned way up — she’s just in that zone."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"She's casting her net all over the place," the insider added. "If she's at a bar or restaurant and someone cute catches her eye, she's not thinking twice about flirting with them or even handing out her number."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.