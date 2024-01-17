Sofía Vergara Admits She Loves Dating in NYC, Hints She Doesn't Want to Be With an Actor Again After Joe Manganiello Divorce
Though Sofía Vergara confessed she doesn't cope well with snow or any cold weather, the star is enjoying spending time in New York City due to all of the single men in town!
The actress — who announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July 2023 — touched on her dating life while appearing on the Tuesday, January 16, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I love it, who doesn't love New York City? It's the people, it's the energy," gushed the Modern Family alum, 51. "I think you have more options with men also. I'm single now! So in New York, there's not only like actors or writers or directors. I think there's like a bigger ... I'm gonna spend more time in New York."
Jimmy Fallon added there's also "great food" in the Big Apple, to which the bombshell quipped, "There's great food for when you go out on dates, it's better, yes."
As OK! reported, Vergara and Manganiello spilt after seven years of marriage.
"You're out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things," the Emmy nominee spilled in a previous interview of the exes' news making headlines.
"It wasn’t bad," she noted regarding the media's coverage of her breakup. "I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is."
"I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it," expressed Vergara.
Both Vergara and the Magic Mike actor, 47, have moved on, with the latter making his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor in December 2023.
Meanwhile, the America's Got Talent judge started stepping out with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman that October.
However, despite the mom-of-one's multiple outings with Saliman, an insider said she's still looking to play the field.
"Sofía is man crazy right now," the source spilled to a news outlet. "She’s naturally a flirt but it’s turned way up — she’s just in that zone."
"She's casting her net all over the place," the insider added. "If she's at a bar or restaurant and someone cute catches her eye, she's not thinking twice about flirting with them or even handing out her number."