Kevin Spacey's Health Struggle: Actor Rushed to Overseas Hospital After Heart Attack Scare
Kevin Spacey was taken to a hospital in Uzbekistan after suffering an unsettling health scare that left him unable to feel part of his body.
The 64-year-old actor had been in the central Asian country for the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival when his left arm went completely numb for "about eight seconds," leaving those around him fearful that he was having a heart attack.
"He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart," a source spilled to an news outlet in a report published on Wednesday, October 4.
The House of Cards star was later released from the hospital and returned to the festival where he told the crowd about the unnerving incident.
"It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is — for all of us," he said on Monday night. "I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds. I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the [...] medical center."
"I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI," he continued. "Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I’m grateful it’s not anything more serious."
This health update comes only a few months after OK! reported that Spacey was found not guilty on all sexual assault charges in his high profile, four-week trial.
Despite being hit with numerous allegations by four different men, the American Beauty actor was cleared of nine counts of sexual assault, indecent assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent on Wednesday, July 26.
Spacey broke down in tears when the verdict was read and later shared his feelings with reporters outside of the courthouse.
"I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today," he said in a statement at the time. "I am humbled by the outcome today."
The Sun reported Spacey's speech to the crowd and spoke with the source about the actor's health scare.