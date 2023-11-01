Khloé Kardashian Accused of Blackfishing With Controversial Bratz Doll Halloween Costume: 'This Is Inappropriate'
Khloé Kardashian found herself in hot water after she posted pictures to her Instagram revealing her latest Halloween costume.
On Tuesday, October 31, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a variety of snapshots of herself dressed as a Bratz doll, sporting a yellow mini-dress paired with a matching beret and handbag that had the popular toy's logo on the side.
However, attention was immediately drawn to Kardashian's makeup — specifically her foundation, which many believed to be significantly darker than her usual skin tone.
Followers flooded the comments, claiming the reality star was "blackfishing" — a term that describes white public figures, such as influencers or celebrities, who use makeup, tanning and certain hairstyles in order to attempt to appear Black.
"Nope, pretending to be a black or brown woman aint it," one user wrote, while another said, "Y’all are not black. This is inappropriate."
"So blackface is okay now?" a third person asked, prompting a discussion on whether the outfit and makeup choices fit that description.
"This isn’t khloes actual skin tone. She’s normally pretty pale," another person replied in the thread. "So yes, when you’re darkening your skin on purpose for a Halloween costume, it is pretty much black face."
"If this was the average American there would be so much backlash for this," a separate follower speculated, while another pointed out, "YOU DIDNT EVEN GROW UP ON BRATZ! YOURE OLD FOR IT... GET LOST."
This isn't the first time The Kardashians personality has been accused of blackfishing. Fans noticed Kardashian appeared to have tanned her face and body to look significantly darker in complexion during a 2021 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Earlier that same year, she was accused of blackfishing and cultural appropriation for her makeup and hairstyle choices at a Hulu press event.
"This is straight-up blackfishing," one follower commented, while another drew attention to her hairstyle. "This is bantu knots which is a traditional African hairstyle," they explained. "It was really popular amongst AFRICAN AMERICAN WOMEN at the time as a low maintenance style for natural hair."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sun reported the social media comments after Kardashian's 2021 Hulu event.