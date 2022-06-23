Real Or Staged? Khloé Kardashian Admits To Editing Fails On "The Kardashians' After Hulu Show Is Called Out
Khloé Kardashian is coping to more editing fails — this time on her family's show The Kardashians. The Good American cofounder admitted she has a keen eye for editing mishaps, especially when it comes to seeing takes from the reality show.
“It’s not that those things didn’t happen, but sometimes they didn’t catch the audio or sometimes the mics go out," Kardashian explained during her Thursday, May 23, appearance on Hot Ones . “I understand that a lot of [the scenes] really might be how it was, but they might just have to redo something or transition to things. I’m really aware of those things.”
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told host Sean Evans, she always sees the slip ups posted on “a lot of pages or fan accounts” — even when the fails are “super minor.”
One instance in particular, loyal watchers seemingly caught the famous family in an editing debacle when Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian staged a family meeting during the show's season finale to talk about Tristan Thompson's love child drama.
“The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit. Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam, so the meeting was staged," one Reddit user wrote via Page Six. “I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu," another penned.
Viewers also took notice of an earlier episode in the season when Jenner called her daughters to discuss the Poosh founder's engagement to Travis Barker which supposedly took place in October 2021. However, the momager appeared to give away when the scene was filmed as her contacts for her kids read “Kimbo 2022” and “Kylie New 2022.”
As OK! previously reported, the Strong Looks Better Naked author has been no stranger to editing and photoshop errors. In April, Kardashian came clean about cropping her daughter into old photos at Disneyland.
"Welllppp I f**ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else," the Hulu star wrote on Twitter following fans calling her out.