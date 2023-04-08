Khloé Kardashian 'Acts Like' Tristan Thompson Is 'Her Husband' Despite Denying Relationship Rumors: 'They Do Everything Together,' Spills Source
Khloé Kardashian has been hitting back at rumors that she's given serial cheater Tristan Thompson another chance at their on-again, off-again relationship, but according to a source, the exes — who share True, 4, as well as a 9-month-old son — privately carry on as if they're husband and wife.
"Khloe says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband," a source spilled in a recent interview. "They do everything together."
"He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day," the source continued. "Most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he's always around."
Expanding on the actual status of their relationship, the source revealed "it's complicated."
"They are not together — but they act like a couple, and neither are they free to be with other people," the source elaborated on their unconventional coparenting relationship. "Tristan says the only thing he wants is for them to be together as a family."
"Tristan is desperate for her forgiveness and for her to love him again," added the source. "In the past, she'd forgive him, but now, keeping him hanging out seems to be the only way that Khloé can control him."
As OK! previously reported, while several insiders claimed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the NBA pro are not together, one insider shared that "Tristan is always trying to get Khloé back."
"He still loves her and wants to make it work between them. They’re friends and great coparents, but he wants more," they explained of the complicated situation.
Kardashian only added to the rumors after gushing about the basketball star in a complimentary birthday tribute.
"You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them," she wrote last month. "All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles."
The source spoke with The Sun on Kardashian and Thompson's relationship status.