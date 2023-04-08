Khloé Kardashian 'Acts Like' Tristan Thompson Is 'Her Husband' Despite Denying Relationship Rumors: 'They Do Everything Together,' Spills Source

Expanding on the actual status of their relationship, the source revealed "it's complicated."

"They are not together — but they act like a couple, and neither are they free to be with other people," the source elaborated on their unconventional coparenting relationship. "Tristan says the only thing he wants is for them to be together as a family."

"Tristan is desperate for her forgiveness and for her to love him again," added the source. "In the past, she'd forgive him, but now, keeping him hanging out seems to be the only way that Khloé can control him."