Khloé Kardashian Teases Son's Name After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors With Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson

"He is named but I haven’t announced it yet," she said in the interview.

The Kardashians star also spilled that at the time of birth, she did not have a name for her son, as she "wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit."

"I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out," the Good American co-founder explained about the long-awaited reveal of the tot's name, who was born via surrogate in August 2022. She then divulged that her 7-month-old is a very "quiet" and "happy" baby.