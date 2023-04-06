Khloé Kardashian Teases Son's Name After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors With Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy’s name starts with a T!
On the Thursday, April 6, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the mom-of-two spilled her son’s moniker starts with the same letter as her daughter, True, 4, and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.
"He is named but I haven’t announced it yet," she said in the interview.
The Kardashians star also spilled that at the time of birth, she did not have a name for her son, as she "wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit."
"I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out," the Good American co-founder explained about the long-awaited reveal of the tot's name, who was born via surrogate in August 2022. She then divulged that her 7-month-old is a very "quiet" and "happy" baby.
Fans will have to wait almost two more months to find out the full name of her pride and joy, as Season 3 of The Kardashians will premiere on May 25.
"Now I’m just like, if my daughter outs me… I’m screwed," the famous sister joked about her toddler.
Kardashian 38, and Thompson, 32 share two children and have been coparenting since their split in June 2021, which was prompted by multiple cheating scandals on Thompson’s behalf. The couple had an on-again off-again relationship over the years, and lately, rumors have sparked that the couple may be back together.
As OK! previously reported, a source spilled that the NBA player has indeed been trying to rekindle the romance.
The insider revealed, "Tristan is always trying to get Khloé back, he still loves her and wants to make it work between them. They’re friends and great coparents, but he wants more."
The source also confirmed the couple was not "back together," debunking fan speculation that began when the reality star gushed over Thompson online.
"Khloé will never not support Tristan because he’s the father of her two kids. Khloé called him the 'best father' because that’s how she feels and she will always stand by that," the insider added, referring to the socialite’s raving birthday post for the father-of-four.
"Despite whatever happened between them, she has decided to focus on the positive because her children are the most important people in her life," the source continued. "She’s able to separate their past and appreciates the way he shows up for his kids."