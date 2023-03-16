Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Whether She Reconciled With Tristan Thompson After Insider Claims He's 'Trying To Win Her Back'

Is Khloé Kardashian off the market? Over the past few months, rumors have swirled over the possibility of the reality star rekindling her romance with cheating on-off ex Tristan Thompson, and the gossip only heightened after she posted a sweet tribute to the athlete for his March 13 birthday.

However, the mom-of-two seemed to debunk the whispers with an Instagram Story upload on Wednesday, March 15.