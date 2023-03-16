Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Whether She Reconciled With Tristan Thompson After Insider Claims He's 'Trying To Win Her Back'
Is Khloé Kardashian off the market? Over the past few months, rumors have swirled over the possibility of the reality star rekindling her romance with cheating on-off ex Tristan Thompson, and the gossip only heightened after she posted a sweet tribute to the athlete for his March 13 birthday.
However, the mom-of-two seemed to debunk the whispers with an Instagram Story upload on Wednesday, March 15.
"Being single and posting love quotes to confuse people is another level of fun," read her message, which appeared to be a quote from another social media account.
The subtle remark comes as an insider claimed Thompson, 32, is "trying to win Khloé back," something her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian weren't "surprised" about.
And though the older siblings don't think the NBA player is worthy of the Good American co-founder's unequivocal love, they've agreed to make the best of the situation since he's the father of Khloé's two children: True, 4, and an 8-month-old baby boy whose name has yet to be revealed publicly.
"Although they’ve had their differences with Tristan, he will always be family as the father of their niece and nephew," the insider shared. "At the end of the day, all they want is for Khloé to find someone who supports her and makes her happy."
Buzz over the two potentially getting back together started earlier this year after Thompson's mother, Andrea, suddenly died of a heart attack in January. Since then, the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 38, has been spending more and more time by the basketball pro's side.
"Khloè has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss," an insider told one news outlet. "She has acted as an amazing support system."
Thompson buying a home just two miles from the star also raised eyebrows, though the purchase was apparently made so he can be a more present parent. (He also has 6-year-old son Prince with an ex, in addition to a 1-year-old son with Maralee Nichols, though he's never been seen with the tot.)
Explained the insider, "Tristan wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom — his guardian angel — the man and father that he can be, even more so now."