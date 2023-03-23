Rob Kardashian Will 'Support' Khloé If She Reconciles With Tristan Thompson, Insider Reveals: 'He Just Wants Her To Be Happy'
Though fans of the Kardashians may not see much of Rob Kardashian these days, a source insisted the dad-of-one is as close as ever with his siblings — particularly sister Khloé.
So much so, Rob is willing to put her and baby daddy Tristan Thompson's cheating mess in the past if the Good American co-founder decides to rekindle their on-off romance.
"Although Rob doesn’t necessarily agree with some of the decisions that Tristan has made in the past, he just wants Khloé to be happy," the source spilled to a news outlet. "Tristan is also family and that will never change."
The insider added that Rob, 36, "knows Khloé can handle herself and is letting her navigate this situation. All he plans on doing is being there to support her."
Part of Rob's laidback attitude stems from the fact that his and ex Blac Chyna's daughter Dream, 6, is "super close" with Tristan and Khloé's daughter, True, who turns 5 next month.
The love is reciprocated by the mom-of-two, 38, who gushed over her adoration for her little brother on his March 17 birthday.
"My wish for you is a thousand wishes and for them all to come true. That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. You make people feel safe and that they are home when they are around you," she wrote in a social media tribute. "I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we have you. My wish for you, I want you to be happy."
As OK! reported, Khloé and Tristan have been sparking reconciliation rumors since earlier this year, as the reality star is spending more time with the athlete, 32, in the wake of his mom's January death.
While the bombshell hinted via social media that she's single, she fueled dating buzz even more when honoring the NBA player on his March 13 birthday, calling him the "best father" and debuting new photos of him with their baby boy.
