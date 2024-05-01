OK Magazine
Khloé Kardashian Insists She's 'Alone and Thriving' Years After Drama With Unfaithful Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson

khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA
By:

May 1 2024, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t need a man!

Years after splitting from unfaithful baby daddy Tristan Thompson, The Kardashians star, 39, uploaded a message to Instagram indicating she is happily single.

khloe single
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr.

“Alone and thriving,” the younger sister of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian penned on a black background.

The mother-of-two — who shares both daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 1, with Tristan, 33 — was repeatedly cheated on by the NBA star and has seemingly stayed out of the dating scene since they split in December 2021.

A source recently told ET that Khloé is prioritizing her family over romantic connections at the moment and that the Good American co-founder has been "in a good place” recently.

khloe k
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian shares two kids with Tristan Thompson.

"She isn't focused on dating and doesn't want any outside distractions right now. Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she's at in her life," they spilled.

Though Khloé and Tristan have had a tumultuous past and endured more than one breakup, the source noted they are in "frequent communication and are co-parenting well together."

"Tristan does his best to be as hands on as possible and of course Khloé is a very involved and dedicated mom. They are both doing well," they added.

As OK! previously reported, in a January interview, Khloé admitted it can be hard for her to be kind to Tristan after the way he treated her, however, she tries to stay amicable for the sake of their kids.

khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split in 2021.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," she said of her relationship with the athlete. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"

"That's now how I feel every day,” she confessed.

khloe kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson was infamously unfaithful to Khloé Kardashian throughout their relationship.

Khloé continued: "I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”

Despite the tension between the parents, Khloé allows Tristan to spend as much time with their children as he likes.

Source: OK!

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," the reality TV star, who lost her father at age 19, told tmrw magazine. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"

