Khloé Kardashian Hits Back at Haters Who Claim Her Legs 'Don't Match' in New Bikini Photo
Khloé Kardashian can't help but laugh at her haters.
On Sunday, April 28, the reality star uploaded a photo of herself rocking a bikini and a sarong while aboard a boat, but the mom-of-two was once again hit with body-shaming remarks.
"The knees don’t match the thighs at all? Weird," one Instagram user commented, to which the Good American co-founder, 39, quipped back, "@ohtheamber my knees don’t match? lol OMG you guys are a trip."
"I love you girl, I do. But all that working out and you haven’t figured out how to build up your calves ?? 😢," another person asked, to which she replied, "Ha! I say this all the time. I legit don't have calves and I jump rope all the time but I'm not pressed about it. ha! Thanks though."
"Lol that’s my legs. I have two different legs. They will be different. And one of them has had 3 knee surgeries but I love them," Kardashian said to another individual talking about her gams.
Fortunately, the TV personality had plenty of support as well, with Paris Hilton writing on her upload, "Wow!!😍🔥🔥🔥🔥."
"Sheesh women tearing other women down… not a vibe," another fan wrote, to which Kardashian responded, "@nicolayyyye_ thank you love you ❤️."
Sister Kylie Jenner called her a "cutie" while pal Malika Haqq said, "Lookin good just minding your business 😍."
- Kourtney Kardashian Slams Troll Who Claimed Sister Kim's Photo of Her Was Unflattering: 'I Love This Body'
- Khloé Kardashian Cries Over Daughter True Turning 6: 'I Cannot Handle It'
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Fit Physique While on Lavish Vacation With Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian Amid Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Strong Looks Better Naked author is regularly accused of filtering or photoshopping her images, with some alleging she's even edited photos of daughter True Thompson, 6.
In fact, some thought she tweaked snaps of her little girl when she posted Easter pictures this year.
One person told Kardashian she was teaching kids that their "own beauty isn't good enough," while another said, "Please, please, please stop putting filters on children's faces... be proud of how they look naturally. This is heartbreaking."
As OK! reported, Kardashian admitted in the past that being on television is what first sparked her body image issues.
"Society gave me insecurities. [I] accumulated all of [my insecurities] from other people. [Back then] I had the most confidence, I was chubby and in a skin-tight body-con dress," she recalled of her early days of fame during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians.
"[I’ve] been torn apart from the minute I gone on TV," she noted, sharing that the scrutiny came because she "didn’t look like [her] sisters so therefore, it's not good enough."
"Growing up in front of a camera, growing and evolving ... it’s unfair to put so much pressure on people," she stated. "I think we’re all just trying to do the best we can."