Kourtney Kardashian Slams Troll Who Claimed Sister Kim's Photo of Her Was Unflattering: 'I Love This Body'
Kourtney Kardashian is making it clear she loves her post-baby body.
The Poosh founder took to the comments section of sister Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday tribute for her to slam a social media user who hinted the photo the SKIMS mogul, 43, shared of Kourtney was unflattering.
"Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side," Kim gushed over her older sister in the Instagram update alongside a snap of herself, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian having fun at the beach in their matching bikinis.
"I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!" the proud sibling concluded the post.
"Now you know she’s not going to like this photo… lol it’s her bday Kim.. lol," one fan penned below the Thursday, April 18, post while subtly shading the mother-of-four's physique.
"I LOVE this photo!" Kourtney replied back to the troll. "It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids...and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy."
The eldest Kardashian sibling welcomed her baby boy Rocky with her husband, Travis Barker, in November 2023. Kourtney also shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with her ex Scott Disick.
The Kardashians star, who married the Blink-182 rocker, 48, in 2022, recently sent out a body positive message to her fellow mommies about accepting themselves. "Your body is beautiful at all stages," she wrote in a message shared to Instagram.
"During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re b-----feeding that’s a whole other part of it," she continued. "I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic."