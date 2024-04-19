Kourtney Kardashian Slams Troll Who Claimed Sister Kim's Photo of Her Was Unflattering: 'I Love This Body'

"Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side," Kim gushed over her older sister in the Instagram update alongside a snap of herself, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian having fun at the beach in their matching bikinis.

"I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!" the proud sibling concluded the post.