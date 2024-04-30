Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum, 1, Repeats Everything His Mom Says While Playing With Family's New Kitten in Adorable Video: Watch
Khloé Kardashian and her kids love their cat so much they got another one!
On Tuesday, April 30, the 39-year-old shared an adorable video of her son, Tatum, 1, playing with the family's new kitten, which Khloé got for her daughter True's 6th birthday earlier this month.
While their first cat was named Grey Kitty in honor of her stunning coat color, their new pet goes by Baby Kitty and looks like a nearly identical mini-me of their older feline sibling!
In Khloé's Instagram upload, Tatum could be seen running around the house in a Boston Celtics jersey — the team his and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, previously played for — as the sweet kitten followed behind him in an attempt to play.
At one point, the Good American co-founder tried to instruct her son to "tell Baby Kitty, say 'come,'" however, her almost 2-year-old simply repeated, "tell Baby Kitty," causing the mom-of-two to let out a subtle laugh.
Tatum then took the cat's toy and ran before throwing it back.
Khloé reminded her son to "be gentle," prompting Tatum to copy her again, stating, "Mommy, be gentle."
"A kitten and a toddler…. That’s the post 🥰🥰," The Kardashians star captioned the heartwarming upload.
Khloé revealed the brood's latest addition last week, informing fans the kitten was a present for True's birthday after watching the joy Grey Kitty has brought into her children's lives.
"Welcome to the family Baby Kitty 🐈⬛," Khloé captioned her Wednesday, April 24, Instagram post. "All True wanted for her six[th] birthday was another kitty."
"She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty," the doting mom added, admitting: "Never in a million years did I think I would have one cat let alone two. But here we are and I love them. I love how much my kids love them as well."
"But this is my maximum for cats. Two is enough," Khloé quipped. "Anyways, welcome Baby Kitty to the family. I’m sure Grey Kitty will be so happy to have a friend."
True's birthday was bittersweet for Khloé, as she couldn't believe how big her baby girl had become.
"My sweet angel baby, you are six 🥹 I’m not ready for you to be six but you’re ready and that’s all that matters," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's message read in part. "True, when I tell you I CHERISH the time I have with you, I absolutely mean that! Every single moment and memory is etched in my heart."
Khloé continued: "My sweet innocent, vivacious happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older. I am also excited to see what year six has in store. Thank you for choosing me! You changed my life! You are my life! Happy birthday TuTu 🤍."