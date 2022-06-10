Throwing Major Shade! Khloé Kardashian Supports 'F**k Tristan' Thompson Tweet After Paternity Scandal Episode
Talk about bad blood. Khloé Kardashian had a telling reaction to the latest episode of The Kardashians, in which Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal was exposed.
When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum encouraged her loyal fans to watch Thursday's episode of the famous family's hit Hulu series, one Twitter user replied: "I respect y’all for being on this positivity shit but F**K Tristan!!! #TheKardashians," to which she replied with four red heart emojis.
Khloé responded to the social media user once more after they tweeted: "Can’t believe I forgave him like that for him to break my girl’s heart," writing, "Join the club."
While being open with her more than 30 million Twitter followers when she was rewatching the aired episode, the reality star confessed it was "uncomfortable" to see the drama unfold, but she emphasized: "I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res[t] for my life."
Kim Kardashian was the one to break the news to her sister, with the SKIMS founder calling the Good American co-founder to tell her Tristan cheated on her and sending her a link to an article about the scandal.
"What the f**k is this?" Khloé asked as she look at the link Kim sent her.
The dramatic scene was filmed in December 2021 when the NBA pro confirmed in court docs that he slept with Maralee Nichols and wanted a paternity test after declaring her child was not his. Tristan confirmed in January that he was in fact the father of Nichols' baby, Theo, who was born in December.
Kim immediately texted Tristan after seeing his confession made headlines, asking: “Does Khloé know about this?”
The makeup mogul was then seen discussing Tristan cheating on Khloé with their sisters, tell Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, "He’s asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her."
"Khloe threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl," Kim pointed out of the sequence of events.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder asked her sisters if Tristan is "the worst person on the planet," while Kourtney called his betrayal "never-ending," as he hooked up with someone days before Khloé was due to give birth to their daughter and then again with Kylie's ex-BFFL Jordyn Woods.
The Poosh founder also expressed that his latest scandal would likely be the "final straw" for Khloé to end their on-and-off tumultuous relationship that first began in 2016.
As OK! reported, Tristan and Maralee hooked up last March when he celebrated his birthday in Houston, where she used to live. He also dropped the bombshell earlier this year that their sexual relationship lasted months, spilling in court documents: "Contrary to [Nichols'] many inferences in her declaration, we did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021 and did not have sexual intercourse in California during that time."
The father-of-three, who shares daughter True with Khloé and son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, did however reveal that Maralee came to his home in Encino, Calif., "on maybe two occasions during that time."
Khloé previously took the father of her child back after they quarantined together amid the pandemic. Despite parting ways last spring, Khloé and Tristan secretly reconciled before his bombshell paternity scandal made headlines.