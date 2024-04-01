Family Affair: Khloé Kardashian Gave Her Blessing to Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner Before Unexpected Duo Launched Sports Podcast

No feud here. Khloé Kardashian was completely OK with her ex-husband starting a podcast with her former stepparent, according to sources.

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom recently launched a new podcast titled "Keeping Up With Sports" — a clear ode to reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and while many thought the unexpected duo joining forces would have caused tension between the famous family members, insiders close to the retired Olympian insisted there was no problem to be had.