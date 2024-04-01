Family Affair: Khloé Kardashian Gave Her Blessing to Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner Before Unexpected Duo Launched Sports Podcast
No feud here. Khloé Kardashian was completely OK with her ex-husband starting a podcast with her former stepparent, according to sources.
Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom recently launched a new podcast titled "Keeping Up With Sports" — a clear ode to reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and while many thought the unexpected duo joining forces would have caused tension between the famous family members, insiders close to the retired Olympian insisted there was no problem to be had.
Sources claimed Caitlyn, who shares daughters Kylie and Kendall with her ex-wife Kris Jenner, had a conversation with her former stepdaughter Khloé about the potential business endeavor when the project was first in the works last year.
The Good American co-founder was reportedly extremely supportive about the collaboration between Caitlyn and her ex-husband and thought the idea of the two retired athletes coming together to discuss sports was a great idea, especially given the close bond formed between the two throughout Khloé's marriage to Lamar from 2009-2016, the insiders alleged.
Kylie and Kendall, as well as Kim Kardashian, were all also filled in on the podcast venture and gave their blessing prior to its release to the public, the sources added, however, Caitlyn reportedly never filled Kris in on the project since they no longer speak.
Despite not informing the matriarch about the podcast, no bad blood has formed because of it. Plus, it's assumed one of the Kardashian-Jenner daughters likely filled their mom and manager in on Caitlyn and Lamar's plan.
Kris appeared to be fine with it, as her close friend Sugar Ray Leonard starred as a special guest on the very first episode.
Caitlyn and Lamar don't plan to discuss the Kardashians or Jenners on the podcast, as they are set to simply talk about sports and related topics despite tying the reality stars in with the program's name.
While The Kardashians stars may not have had an issue with the podcast, their fans didn't seem too excited about the project, as Caitlyn and Lamar were trolled by social media within minutes after announcing it to the public.
"Sorry, are we supposed to be excited about it?" one hater asked, as another declared, "Hard Pass."
A third user claimed Caitlyn and Lamar "can’t let go of them folks," as the pair seems to keep riding the family's coattails despite being divorced from their partners for almost a decade.
TMZ spoke to a source about the Kardashians approval of Caitlyn and Lamar's podcast.