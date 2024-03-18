'Hard Pass': Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Trolled for Launching Joint Podcast 'Keeping Up With Sports'
How's this for an unexpected announcement?
On Monday, March 18, it was revealed that Kris Jenner's former spouse Caitlyn Jenner will be co-hosting a podcast with Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom.
The show, which also features co-host Zach Hirsch, pays homage to their careers and the Kardashians with the title “Keeping Up With Sports.”
The official website describes the project as "award winning hosts taking on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion." According to a report, three episodes have been recorded so far, and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard appears on the first episode.
Social media users weren't too impressed by the news, with one person writing on X, "Sorry, are we supposed to be excited about it?"
"Hard Pass," another person commented.
Others couldn't help but roll their eyes at Caitlyn and Lamar continuing to ride the famous family's coattails, with an individual noting, "can’t let go of them folks."
Caitlyn and Kris were married from 1991 to 2015, and not longer after the divorce was finalized, the Olympic athlete came out as transgender and fully transitioned into a woman. Since then, the exes haven't had the best relationship, but they have stayed cordial for the sake of their two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
Over the past few years, Caitlyn has entered the world of politics and even ran as a Republican in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election, though she lost. She now works as a correspondent for Fox News and has been criticized by many for her views on issues related to the LBGTQ+ community.
Meanwhile, Khloé and the NBA player were married from 2009 to 2016.
Since then, Lamar has been focused on aiding those struggling with substance abuse after his own addiction nearly took his life.
"Odom Recovery Group has become a passion of mine and my purpose. I’m grateful and feel blessed how quickly we have grown this year," he told OK! of opening up several rehabs. "We currently have 14 treatment centers in our network and we’re growing. The best has yet to come, we are always looking for investors to expand."
In 2015, the basketball player was found unconscious at a brothel in Las Vegas after suffering an overdose. The star had to learn to walk again after suffering several heart attacks and 12 strokes. Though he and Khloé were separated at the time, she stuck by his side and aided him through recovery, but the following year, she reinstated the divorce paperwork, which was finalized in December 2016.