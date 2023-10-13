OK Magazine
Kris Jenner Slammed for 'Betraying' Daughter Khloé Kardashian by Getting Cheater Tristan Thompson a Job at ESPN

By:

Oct. 13 2023, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner might forgive Tristan Thompson for his cheating past, but does Khloé Kardashian forgive her mom for highly praising the man who hurt her most?

During the Thursday, October 12, episode of The Kardashians, Jenner spoke fondly of Thompson and seemed to excuse his numerous acts of infidelity toward her own daughter.

Kris Jenner assisted Tristan Thompson in getting a job at ESPN.

"We know Tristan has made some mistakes. I know he’s really sorry for the way that he hurt Khloé, and I’m sure that he regrets all of those mistakes every single day," expressed Jenner.

The 67-year-old also admitted she's concerned Kardashian's home is going to feel empty without Thompson after he lived there for a short period of time because his home suffered damages from extreme flooding.

Tristan Thompson infamously cheated on Khloé Kardashian numerous times.

"Really, the most important thing for everyone right now is raising those kids. And I worry that Khloé, with this change of Tristan moving out, there is gonna be a void there," Jenner said of her daughter, who has been outspoken about not having plans to rekindle her romantic relationship with Thompson after he burned her one too many times.

At one point during the episode, Jenner and the NBA star's bond was put on full display, as Thompson was shown helping the mom-of-six clean and organize the kitchen.

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian shares her daughter, True, 5, and son, Tatum, 1, with Tristan Thompson.

Thompson's charm left Jenner giddy after he wiped down the counter for her.

"What don’t you do?" Jenner asked, though if Kardashian was able to answer, she might have mentioned he doesn't stay loyal.

Kris Jenner
Jenner continued to gush over the father of her grandchildren True, 5, and Tatum, 1, stating: "Wherever he’s needed, he’s running the kids around, he’s doing the errands — and it doesn’t hurt that he’s really tall."

The episode dropped another bombshell when Jenner confessed to using her momager resources and landing Thompson a position as an NBA analyst for ESPN.

Fans felt Kris Jenner's praises of Tristan Thompson was an act of betrayal toward her daughter.

"I was able to reach out to ABC Disney and really express how talented I thought Tristan was, and how they would really benefit from him being a part of the ESPN team," she admitted.

Fans of Kardashian couldn't wrap their head around why Jenner would help Thompson after the years of pain he put her daughter through.

"Kris getting Tristan a deal with ESPN??? After he not once, twice but betrayed your daughter 3x plus in her most vulnerable state. It’s beyond weird & the ultimate breaking of trust between a daughter and mother," one social media user expressed.

Another critic questioned: "How have they continued to fold this betrayer into their family and business and to promote him? They don't need to hate him but why continue to embrace this man who has damaged their flesh and blood so deeply?"

