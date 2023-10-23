Khloé Kardashian Accused of 'Copying and Pasting' Her Photoshopped Face in New Party Pictures
Khloé Kardashian is once again getting called out over photoshop accusations.
On Sunday, October 22, the reality star uploaded pictures of herself partying it up for Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday, but the Good American co-founder's mug looked exactly the same in every snap.
"She just straight copy/paste[ed] that FaceTune face on in every pic. She looks totally different in the paparazzi photos," one person wrote on Reddit.
"Her face looks pasted on," echoed another, while a third asked, "Did they superimpose her face on before posting?"
Others noted that her features seemed too smooth, which could also be said for Kris Jenner, 67, as one person noted that despite the mother-daughter duo's age difference, their complexion was nearly identical.
The mom-of-two, 39, hasn't responded to the criticism, as it's nothing new for the star.
One of the reasons she could have possible edited her snaps is to conceal the damage that was left behind from having melanoma removed from her cheek.
"I was left with an indention," she noted in September of the surgery. "I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day. I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey."
"I look insane in these pics but I'm just so happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don't even know how else to word this," she added, referring to photos of herself before and after getting injections to fill the indentation. "This is my indention before my Armenian Tribe helped fill my cheek with the ok from Dr. Fischer. I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe."
"Since telling my story and talking about my experience I have received so many messages from people who felt compelled to go to the doctor for a check up!" she said. "I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at. Paying attention to our skin and our body, no matter how small, is so important."
Khloé first dished on the health scare last fall, explaining she noticed a "small bump" on her face that stayed there for seven months.
After two biopsies, "I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she revealed.
The Revenge Body host noted the diagnosis was "incredibly rare for someone my age."
