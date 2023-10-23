Khloé Kardashian Accused of 'Copying and Pasting' Her Photoshopped Face in New Party Pictures

Others noted that her features seemed too smooth, which could also be said for Kris Jenner, 67, as one person noted that despite the mother-daughter duo's age difference, their complexion was nearly identical.

The mom-of-two, 39, hasn't responded to the criticism, as it's nothing new for the star.

One of the reasons she could have possible edited her snaps is to conceal the damage that was left behind from having melanoma removed from her cheek.