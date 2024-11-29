Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Kids Tatum and True From Famous Family's Extravagant Thanksgiving Celebration
Khloé Kardashian had an amazing turkey day!
On Thursday, November 28, the mother-of-two, 40, shared a series of photos of her kids, True, 6, and Tatum, 2, from their Thanksgiving celebration.
Kardashian penned “Thankful” next to a still of the adorable youngsters — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — hugging in the light of the TV.
The brunette beauty also uploaded a video of Tatum watching the screen as he asked, “Mommy dancing?”
Kardashian replied, “You wanna dance?” to which the toddler said, “Ya.”
“OK, you dance,” The Kardashians star stated, as Tatum got out of his chair.
Additionally, the matriarch gave a glimpse at the famous family’s tablescape for the holiday. The décor included some dried and fresh flowers, lit pale pink candlesticks and brown leaves. One image even displayed butter shaped into a turkey, however, Kardashian did not share any snapshots of the brood’s meal.
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian’s posts came after she was recently criticized for sharing snapshots from another one of the clan’s parties.
On November 10, Kardashian took some heat for her upload in honor of niece Dream Kardashian's 8th birthday.
Despite the day being about Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Khloé’s post featured many stills of herself posing solo.
"It’s Dream's birthday and there are [more] pictures of Khloé and that boy then there are of Dream," one person stated, while another added, "You lost me [with] the Balenciaga jerseys koko smh [shaking my head]."
Khloé’s choice of ensemble was particularly significant because the company was ridiculed after they published a photo campaign that featured teddy bears wearing BDSM gear and paperwork that contained written laws against child p---.
A third user ranted about the situation: "This is all kind[s] of sad, mom wanting all the attention, all the pictures being taken of mom, mom making the stupid looking duckfaces all the time.. this is a children birthparty [sic] right??? And to top it off mom is wearing Balenciaga. These children are gonna be so messed up."
The next day, Khloé gave Dream a shout-out, writing, "We had the best day celebrating my Dreamy Dream!!! Such a fun family day with my girl!"
While it is unclear if Dream’s dad, Rob, and mom, Blac Chyna, were at the bash, the model did share a social media post for her daughter’s special day.
"I’m so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream 💕you mean the world to me. Happy 8th Birthday to the most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl in the world," she raved. "I’m so blessed that God decided to make me your mother. I will always cherish these moments with you until the day I die, you’re my best friend. ~ Mommy."