Khloé Kardashian Gets Facial Filler 9 Months After Undergoing Surgery to Remove Tumor From Cheek: See Before and After Photos
Khloé Kardashian is keeping fans up to date with her health journey.
The reality star took to Snapchat on Friday, October 11, with an update on a tumor she had removed from her cheek in 2022, revealing she got facial filler to help fix an indent left on her face where the cancerous tissue once was.
"As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face," Kardashian, 40, explained while sharing a photo of her caved in cheek. "I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled."
The Good American co-founder noted: "We had to make sure medically everything was safe and my doctor gave me the go ahead."
Kardashian then showed a side-by-side comparison of her face before and after receiving one found of filler injections. There was noticeably improvement in her altered facial composition.
The mom-of-two — who shares her daughter, True, 6, and son, Tatum, 2, with her ex Tristan Thompson — also candidly shared a picture of herself with several bandages around her face after the procedure.
Kardashian previously declared while opening up about her skin's progress that she was "definitely not complaining" about the indent in her face, as she "would rather have an indention than melanoma any day."
"I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey," she added in a September 2023 update.
Kardashian first revealed her face tumor to the public two years ago after discovering a small bump she at first believed was a pimple, but had biopsied after it didn't go away for almost a year.
The tiny dot on her cheek turned out to "small spec of melanoma" — a type of skin cancer she previously had removed from her back at age 19.
The socialite's medical struggles were documented on Season 3 of The Kardashians, where she admitted her Beverly Hills-based doctor needed to take out a larger amount of tissue than originally planned.
After resolving the situation, Kardashian emphasized the important of regular doctors visits for check-ups, telling her Instagram followers in 2023: "I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer. And I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at."
"Paying attention to our skin and our body, no matter how small, is so important," she continued. "Don't ever feel embarrassed or like you're making a big deal about nothing, or that you're being paranoid."
Kardashian concluded: "There is no such thing as being too careful. You are your responsibility baby! Take care of you! Sending you love and great health."