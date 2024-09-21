Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Partied With Sean 'Diddy' Combs and a Bunch of 'Butt Naked People' in Resurfaced 2014 Clip
A resurfaced clip from a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed Khloé Kardashian sharing details about a wild party she attended with Sean "Diddy" Combs.
"I got on a plane at 5:30am. Well this party...I think half the people there were butt naked," she told her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the clip. "You would have loved it."
The reality show episode aired 10 years before Combs' bombshell arrest. On Monday, September 16, he was taken into police custody and charged with racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs is accused of running a criminal "enterprise" which "engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other activities, sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."
Prosecutors also said the rapper hosted "freak off" parties in which he would hire s-- workers to engage with guests. "Freak offs" were mentioned more than a dozen times throughout the lengthy legal filing.
"Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, Combs kept video he filmed of victims engaging in s-- acts with commercial workers," the court documents read in part. "After freak offs, Combs and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical excursion and drug use."
The music producer was also accused of coercing and intimidating the workers into nonconsensual acts during these events, per the legal documents.
As OK! previously reported, Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges. His legal team requested he be sent to in-home detention with a $50 million bond, but the judge denied bail, citing him as a potential flight risk.
The next day, he was denied bail for a second time at an appeal hearing. He will remain behind bars until his trial.
Combs has since been placed on suicide watch as a routine safety measure.
His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, later released a statement claiming that Combs was "not at all suicidal." Instead, he insisted the producer is feeling "strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense" at his upcoming trial.