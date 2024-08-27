Khloé Kardashian Ridiculed for Using 'Shameless Excess' of Balloons to Celebrate Daughter True's First Day of School: Photos
The one where True Thompson goes to first grade!
On Tuesday, August 27, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to document her 6-year-old daughter's first day of school — though some social media users weren't a fan of the abundance of balloons the reality star used to decorate her home in honor of the special occasion.
"First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!! I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you my angel," the Good American co-founder captioned a series of photos of herself posing with her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, as well as the exes' son, Tatum, 2.
Kardashian admitted: "I’m not OK but I’ll pull it together by pick up time 🤍."
In the comments section of the post, most of the brunette bombshell's 307 million followers wished True good luck on her first day, however, some internet trolls were concerned with the amount of waste created as a result of Kardashian's back-to-school decorations.
"All that for the 1st day of school 😂😂😂. That's excessive for the rich and the poor 😂😂😂😂," one hater snubbed, as another claimed: "The level of shameless excess is absolutely wild."
"I can’t handle the ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT of this family! Seriously? All these balloons to announce your kid is going into 1st grade?! 🙄," a third critic complained, as the Kardashian-Jenner bunch frequently faces backlash for showing off their extremely extravagant lifestyle via social media.
Still, fans of the 40-year-old jumped to her defense, as many felt she shouldn't be shamed for being a good mom to her two kids.
"Leave her alone, she is celebrating her child. If I had the money I would have done the same," a supporter stated, as a second admirer gushed: "I love that every milestone, no matter how small, is celebrated. I feel this is very fundamental as you grow. You are so special with your kiddos 🤍."
Back in April, Kardashian celebrated her daughter's 6th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.
"My sweet angel baby, you are six. I’m not ready for you to be six but you’re ready and that’s all that matters. True, when I tell you I CHERISH the time I have with you, I absolutely mean that! Every single moment and memory is etched in my heart," she expressed of her first born.
The Kardashians star admitted: "I never thought I could love anything or anyone the way I love you. Every single minute I have with you I fall deeper in love. Thank you for saving me. You did so without even knowing it. You are my angel girl!"
"My sweet innocent, vivacious happy girl, you are my everything," the mom-of-two added. "As sad as I am that you’re getting older. I am also excited to see what year six has in store. Thank you for choosing me! You changed my life! You are my life! Happy birthday TuTu 🤍."
"Mommy and Tay Tay love you sooooooooo much you’re the most incredible big sister!" Kardashian concluded.