Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Incredible Physique in Tiny String Bikini: Photo
Khloé Kardashian is bringing the heat!
On Friday, July 19, the mother-of-two, 40, shared a photo showing off her slim physique while wearing a small white bikini.
In the image, the famous sister laid on a towel as she soaked up the sun. The Good American co-founder showed off her tiny waist as she angled the camera to show her side.
In response to the steamy snap, which she captioned "♱ ♡," fans gushed over how great The Kardashians star’s body looked.
“Goals!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one user raved,” as another added, “Most beautiful lady on the planet 🤍🤍 Yes you are!! Inside and out!!❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
“Just gorgeous 😍,” a third person said.
As OK! previously reported, while it is unclear where the brunette beauty is in the photo, Khloé and sister Kim Kardashian recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s $600 million wedding in India.
The two stunning sisters were spotted on July 11, touching down at the airport before the festivities.
The ladies have since shared their travels on Instagram, with both reality TV personalities showing themselves wearing a traditional bindi on their faces.
The siblings went full glam for the wedding festivities, with the mother-of-four, 43, donning a stunning two-piece sparkly red ensemble while Khloé glittered in a gold and white number.
"Had to screen grab our video [because] we're just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together!" Kim penned on her Instagram Story along with a still of the two.
"And duh we're filming for The Kardashians so you guys can see Kim and Khloé take India," she added.
While the sisters were all buddy-buddy at the event, on a recent episode of their show, they were at each other’s throats.
The issues between the two began when Khloé called Kim and asked if she could fix her niece Chicago West's hair after the tot used hair gel.
However, Kim took offense to the comment, while Khloé insisted she was only trying to help.
"You [called me] to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed," Kim stated. "I know her hair looked s-----. Thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f------ hair one night before bed."
Khloé then suggested Kim’s overreaction was because she was "dealing with a bunch of [her] own bull----" and decided to "project" onto her.
Kim told Khloé to not "have such a stick up [her] a-- about hair gel," while also taking a dig at Khloé for being a homebody.
"What the f--- are you doing to me? It is reverse mom-shaming," the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum said. "You are shaming me for being a helicopter mom and you are claiming I am shaming you for not being more of a strict parent."
"Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I am not asking you to live the same life?" she added. "Can’t we all be the moms we want to be?"