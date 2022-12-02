Care-Free Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Khloé For Art Basel Party As Balenciaga & Kanye West Drama Rages On
What drama? Kim Kardashian may be dealing with the aftermath of Balenciaga's scandal and her ex-husband's outlandish remarks, but any stress she felt wasn't visible, as she looked flawless while enjoying her time at Art Basel.
On Thursday, December 1, The Kardashians star almost spilled out of her flimsy bandeau top that showed off her toned waist as she arrived at Miami's Grekko restaurant along with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian completed her look with blue racer pants, black leather boots and oversized shades.
The SKIMS founder's sister also turned heads in a skin-clinging black bodysuit.
KANYE WEST ACCUSED OF SHOWING YEEZY STAFF MEMBERS EXPLICIT PHOTOS OF THEN-WIFE KIM KARDASHIAN
After enjoying dinner — during which they were accompanied by good friend Jonathan Cheban and Serena Williams, the famous sisters exited the establishment to head to their next stop: A star-studded bash.
The famous duo was reportedly headed to a party at Karlie Kloss' home with their entourage.
Kardashian could use a drama-free night out given the past tumultuous weeks she's had. For starters, Kardashian has been embroiled in Balenciaga's messy drama after they debuted their latest ad campaign featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM-style harnesses.
After coming under fire for not speaking up on the matter, she broke her silence on Sunday, November 27, declaring that she is "disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns." She has since turned down the high-end brand's offer to pose in one of their 2023 campaigns.
Meanwhile, Kardashian was finally able to settle her divorce with Kanye West, and while she may have thought that meant she cut ties with the rapper, he's isn't done airing out their dirty laundry. After it was reported at the end of last month that the 45-year-old will have to pay Kardashian, 42, $200,000 a month in child support, he went on a wild rant about his former partner.
THE KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE
The Donda rapper claimed on Twitter that he once caught Kardashian with NBA player Chris Paul before his account was suspended on Thursday because of anti-Semitic language.
"Let's break one more window before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim," the Grammy winner, 45, claimed alongside a photo of Paul — who has been married to his wife, Jada Crawley, since 2011. "Goodnight."
His Twitter post came after he voiced his approval of Hitler and Nazis during his appearance on Alex Jones' podcast.