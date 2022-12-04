Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quote About How 'You Can't Make Someone Love You' Almost 1 Year After Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal
Looking to the future! Almost one year after Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian split, the latter shared some words of wisdom via social media.
“Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate,” a quote read on the 38-year-old's Instagram Story on Saturday, December 3.
“Things have a miraculous way of working out. Trust that,” another post read. “Really proud of the way I been [sic] bouncing back from things sent to destroy me.”
As OK! previously reported, the Good American co-founder and the basketball star, 31, split in December 2021 after he cheated on her. Later on, it was revealed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.
Thompson later took a paternity test and confirmed he was the father. He then apologized to the reality starlet for hurting her. Unfortunately, Kardashian has had to relive the trauma when The Kardashians premiered on Hulu this year.
On the Thursday, October 27, episode, the mom-of-two — she shares daughter True and son with Thompson — reflected on what happened when she found out Thompson cheated on her.
"When I was watching the show and Tristan was on and telling — I don't even know what he said because I blacked it out — but he was like, 'Oh, we're just so great' or whatever the f**k he's saying, I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me," she shared.
"I was just like, ‘This is so awkward,'" she remembered of what was going through her mind when she was watching the scene, "Because it's like, 'what a crock of s**t. What the f**k? I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you're a f**king liar!'" she added.
Despite the drama, it seems like the blonde babe is in a better place. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” Kardashian said on The Kardashians. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”