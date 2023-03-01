Khloé Kardashian Cracks Fans Up By Singing Drake's Hit Song 'Fancy' With Daughter True: Watch
Khloé Kardashian’s on mom duty!
On Wednesday, March 1, the 38-year-old posted a hilarious video of herself and daughter, True. The pair are all dressed up in massive shades and floppy hats as they sing Drake’s hit song “Fancy.”
“We are fancy girls,” the mother-daughter duo repeated. The Kardashian’s star captioned her upload, “More 6am fancy talks on TikTok.”
Fans were cracking up at the clip, loving the pair’s morning attitudes.
“The energy at 6am!!!! Oh to be a child again 😂😂😂,” said one user, another added, “That is VERY fancy for 6am 🤣 bless you😅😬😴🙏🏼.” Additionally, a user commented, “We👏fancy👏girls!🕶💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”
Khloé had True, 4, with ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2018. The TV personality and the NBA player also welcomed a baby boy in 2022 via surrogate. They have yet to disclose the name of their son.
As OK! previously reported, in early February rumors swirled that Khloé and Tristan might be back together. The speculation began due to how supportive Khloé was when Tristan’s mother passed in late January.
"I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives," she wrote about the matriarch.
However, the Good American founder was quick to shut those rumors.
"Who has time for a man lol. I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!" the mother-of-two tweeted.
This comes soon after the single socialite was spotted having the time of her life while out on the town.
Khloé shared a TikTok of herself grinding in the middle of a large group of men at the club. She wore a tight black dress, long black gloves, and a slicked back ponytail.
The video plays alongside an audio of Jennifer Coolidge saying "Gays just know how to do stuff. I mean they're survivors and for some reason they're always obsessed with me,” alluding that the men in the video with Khloé are not exactly her type.
