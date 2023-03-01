OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Khloe Kardashain
OK LogoNEWS

Khloé Kardashian Cracks Fans Up By Singing Drake's Hit Song 'Fancy' With Daughter True: Watch

khloe pp
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram
By:

Mar. 1 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian’s on mom duty!

On Wednesday, March 1, the 38-year-old posted a hilarious video of herself and daughter, True. The pair are all dressed up in massive shades and floppy hats as they sing Drake’s hit song “Fancy.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

“We are fancy girls,” the mother-daughter duo repeated. The Kardashian’s star captioned her upload, “More 6am fancy talks on TikTok.”

Fans were cracking up at the clip, loving the pair’s morning attitudes.

“The energy at 6am!!!! Oh to be a child again 😂😂😂,” said one user, another added, “That is VERY fancy for 6am 🤣 bless you😅😬😴🙏🏼.” Additionally, a user commented, “We👏fancy👏girls!🕶💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

Article continues below advertisement
khloe ig
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé had True, 4, with ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2018. The TV personality and the NBA player also welcomed a baby boy in 2022 via surrogate. They have yet to disclose the name of their son.

As OK! previously reported, in early February rumors swirled that Khloé and Tristan might be back together. The speculation began due to how supportive Khloé was when Tristan’s mother passed in late January.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives," she wrote about the matriarch.

However, the Good American founder was quick to shut those rumors.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashain
khloe igw
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Who has time for a man lol. I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…No man right now…He's in my prayers too ha!" the mother-of-two tweeted.

This comes soon after the single socialite was spotted having the time of her life while out on the town.

khloe true ig
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé shared a TikTok of herself grinding in the middle of a large group of men at the club. She wore a tight black dress, long black gloves, and a slicked back ponytail.

The video plays alongside an audio of Jennifer Coolidge saying "Gays just know how to do stuff. I mean they're survivors and for some reason they're always obsessed with me,” alluding that the men in the video with Khloé are not exactly her type.

Source: OK!

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.