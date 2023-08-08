Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Nephew Psalm West Show Off Their Arm Casts After Accidents: Photos
The Kardashian family is having one rowdy summer.
On Tuesday, August 8, Khloé Kardashian shared a new photo of her 5-year-old daughter True Thompson and 4-year-old nephew Psalm West with casts on their arms.
"Cousin cast club ... Trampoline and monkey bars," the Good American co-founder noted of the kids' accidents. "They had a ball this summer."
While True only had one of her arms covered in a bright pink cast, Kim Kardashian's youngest son appeared to have both of his shoulders wrapped up, in addition to one of his arms.
Despite the injuries, the tots smiled for the camera, and fans sent their well wishes via the Instagram post's comments section.
"Awww hope they’re ok!!" one admirer wrote. "True is rocking that cast though, always shining bright 😍✨."
"The sweetest lil babies!!! 🥰 we’ve all been there!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍," gushed another, while reality star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi penned, "Now that's how you KNOW they had an amazing/memorable time!❤️."
Weirdly enough, Kim revealed just one day earlier that she "broke my shoulder and tore the tendon" a few weeks ago, but she's currently healed.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed Khloé and the mom-of-four aren't on the best of terms at the moment, as the former "hit the roof" over her older sister partying in Miami with her ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.
"Khloé is devastated," the source told a magazine. "But this time she's blaming her sister, not Tristan. It's humiliating to be sitting at home in L.A., taking care of Tristan's kids while her sister and her ex are out partying in public."
Meanwhile, eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian is also on the outs with Kim due to the SKIMS founder teaming up with Dolce & Gabbana, the designer the pregnant star wore for her wedding.
"I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there's no sense of loyalty," Kourtney spilled of the situation on an episode of The Kardashians. "It's almost like a greediness. If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?' ... It’s legit copying my wedding."
However, Kim insisted she steered clear of repeating any outfits Kourtney wore — and she pointed out that the Poosh creator's 2022 nuptials actually resembled Kim and Kanye West's 2014 shindig.
"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy. Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli," Kim explained on the show. "You stole my f------ wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I'm copying her 'Dolce Vita' lifestyle? OK."