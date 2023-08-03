OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Fans Think Adorable Daughter Chicago, 5, Looks Like Her 'Twin' in New Photo

kim kardashians daughter chicago twin new photo
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
By:

Aug. 3 2023, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Like mother, like daughter!

Kim Kardashian's Instagram followers couldn't help but gush over the new photo she shared of 5-year-old daughter Chicago West, as the adorable tot is growing up to look just like the reality star.

Article continues below advertisement

On Thursday, August 3, the mom-of-four, 42, uploaded a snap of her little girl peering up at the camera while wearing a white Chicago Bears jersey, pink skirt, pink fuzzy jacket and bright pink cowboy boots.

The pint-sized tyke had her hair styled down except for two space buns on top.

kim kardashians daughter chicago twin photo
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly pointed out the ladies' resemblance, with one declaring in the comments section, "😭❤️ Kim’s double."

"Mini Kim💗," wrote another, with a third penning, "Chi chi! Twins."

Others were just taken aback by Chicago's sweet face, with one person writing, "She’s beautiful ❤️."

"Adorable 🥰💓," gushed pal Paris Hilton.

kim kardashians daughter chicago twin photo
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian is well aware of her and Chicago's likeness, even calling her "my twin" in a birthday post from January.

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world," the fashionista said. "You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!"

kim kardashian chicago
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

Though having four kids can be chaotic — Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, 46, also share daughter North, 10, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 — she's still able to spend one-on-one time with each of them, recently taking her oldest son on a trip to watch a few major league soccer games.

While the bombshell has their kids the majority of the time, the exes legally have joint custody — and an insider claimed Kardashian isn't thrilled the rapper's new "wife," Bianca Censori, is "getting too close" to North.

"North thinks Bianca is super cool," an insider told a news outlet, noting their bond "gets under Kim’s skin," as she's "definitely jealous" the two hit it off.

Another insider noted the brunette beauty just isn't a fan of Censori, as she's allegedly "done stuff to make herself look like Kim."

As OK! shared, the Grammy winner and Censori had a wedding ceremony in January 2023, but since they didn't obtain a marriage license, they're not legally wed.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.