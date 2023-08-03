Kim Kardashian Fans Think Adorable Daughter Chicago, 5, Looks Like Her 'Twin' in New Photo
Like mother, like daughter!
Kim Kardashian's Instagram followers couldn't help but gush over the new photo she shared of 5-year-old daughter Chicago West, as the adorable tot is growing up to look just like the reality star.
On Thursday, August 3, the mom-of-four, 42, uploaded a snap of her little girl peering up at the camera while wearing a white Chicago Bears jersey, pink skirt, pink fuzzy jacket and bright pink cowboy boots.
The pint-sized tyke had her hair styled down except for two space buns on top.
Fans quickly pointed out the ladies' resemblance, with one declaring in the comments section, "😭❤️ Kim’s double."
"Mini Kim💗," wrote another, with a third penning, "Chi chi! Twins."
Others were just taken aback by Chicago's sweet face, with one person writing, "She’s beautiful ❤️."
"Adorable 🥰💓," gushed pal Paris Hilton.
Kardashian is well aware of her and Chicago's likeness, even calling her "my twin" in a birthday post from January.
"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world," the fashionista said. "You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!"
Though having four kids can be chaotic — Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, 46, also share daughter North, 10, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 — she's still able to spend one-on-one time with each of them, recently taking her oldest son on a trip to watch a few major league soccer games.
While the bombshell has their kids the majority of the time, the exes legally have joint custody — and an insider claimed Kardashian isn't thrilled the rapper's new "wife," Bianca Censori, is "getting too close" to North.
"North thinks Bianca is super cool," an insider told a news outlet, noting their bond "gets under Kim’s skin," as she's "definitely jealous" the two hit it off.
Another insider noted the brunette beauty just isn't a fan of Censori, as she's allegedly "done stuff to make herself look like Kim."
As OK! shared, the Grammy winner and Censori had a wedding ceremony in January 2023, but since they didn't obtain a marriage license, they're not legally wed.