Tristan Thompson Wishes 'Best Friend' and 'Incredible Human Being' Khloé Kardashian a Happy 40th Birthday
Tristan Thompson took to social media on ex Khloé Kardashian's 40th birthday to pen a heartfelt tribute to the mother-of-two for her important roles in his life.
"Happy birthday, Khloe," the NBA star's Instagram story read. "You are the best mom. You are my best friend. And the most incredible human being I've ever met."
As OK! previously reported, the basketball player and The Kardashians star dated on and off between 2016 and 2021 and share daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 1.5. During that time, their relationship was rocked by several cheating scandals, ultimately leading to the Good American co-founder calling it quits for good.
Although Thompson has hinted at still having strong feelings for the mother of his children in scenes featured on their hit Hulu show, Kardashian has made it clear she has no plans to spark up a romance with her former flame.
As OK! previously reported, the 40-year-old was not amused when Thompson asked her if they could combine both of their homes and live as "one big happy family." He even suggested making a "big tunnel" like an "overpass" from his home to hers.
In a confessional, Kardashian revealed she has complicated feelings about how close her relationship is with the father of her kids due to their shaky past.
"Sometimes, I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there’s hope," she admitted to the film crew.
In a June installment of the show, she further elaborated on her love life when she appeared to admit that she had been celibate for the past two years.
"Oh my god, are you kidding me? This is life, we all gotta grow up and move on," she said at the time. "Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating."
"I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!" she added.
Kardashian later noted that she wasn't even sure how she would begin to dip her toes back into the dating pool as a busy mom.
"I'm not bringing you to my home where my kids are, and I'm not going to your home where you're gonna chop me up in your basement and kill me and I'm also not going to a public restaurant or space where people can take pictures and you're gonna be another notch on my belt in the public's eyes," she explained. "I don't f------ think so."