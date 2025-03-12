Khloé Kardashian Denies Apologizing to Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni: 'It Wasn't Me'
Khloé Kardashian is making one thing crystal clear — she never apologized to Tokyo Toni.
The reality star took to Instagram to squash Toni's recent claim that she contacted the social media personality to make amends.
“I’m not sure who you spoke to, but it wasn’t me or anyone from my family. Have a blessed day!” Kardashian wrote in The Shade Room’s Instagram comments, throwing in a turkey, pie and drumstick emoji — seemingly a nod to their Thanksgiving feud.
Her response comes after The Shade Room reposted a video of Toni insisting, “Khloé called me, she apologized. You know I talked to Kris [Jenner], I talked to all them h---, and I don’t give a f--- who knows. I ain’t mad at them no more.”
As OK! previously reported, Toni’s daughter, Blac Chyna — who shares 8-year-old Dream with Khloé’s brother Rob Kardashian — sued the Kardashian family for $100 million in 2022. She accused them of sabotaging her reality TV career after her messy breakup with Rob during the second season of Rob & Chyna. In the end, the Kardashians won the case.
At the time, Tokyo made waves by going on Instagram Live while sitting just feet away from the famous family inside an L.A. courtroom. She was later booted from court for making "veiled physical threats" against them.
Fast forward to Thanksgiving last year and the drama didn’t slow down.
After Tokyo shared a video of herself handing out meals to the homeless, some social media users took the opportunity to throw shade at the Kardashians, suggesting they lived in luxury while Dream’s grandmother was out helping those in need.
Khloé wasn’t having it as she fired back with a Bible verse, writing, “Watch out! ‘Don’t do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven’ Matthew 6:1-4.”
When another user pressed her about it, she doubled down, stating: “Just because we don’t post about it doesn’t mean we aren’t doing it, my love. Sending you love and blessings.”
Khloé then explained why she doesn’t feel the need to broadcast every act of kindness.
“I am not knocking what anyone else chooses to show or keep to themselves. But personally, when people fall on hard times, I don’t feel it’s right to publicize that for my own personal pat on the back.”
She concluded, “Highlighting a charity or an organization that may need some awareness is one thing, but I don’t feel comfortable highlighting people when they’re at a low point in their lives. To each their own, I’m only speaking for myself.”
Tokyo didn’t let Khloé’s comments slide as she clapped back with a video, calling out The Kardashians star. "Do a food drive or I'm snitching on your a--. Let me see you whip up some macaroni cheese," she said.
"You can put a pink apron on and your hair in a Versace bow. Get outside and do something. I'm going to save you this time," she added. "Let's not forget the time you brought that homeless man to your house. It sounds like you don't do that. You put him on TV too. B---- you are a homeless case."
And she didn’t stop there.
"The day that Dream was born, I told that b---- don't ever play with me. I haven't gone in on them b------ in eight years. And you wanna f------ undermine what I do, b----," Tokyo ranted. "Out of the countless comments you could've chosen to engage with, Khloé. Someone in reference to me? In a way that totally undermines my work."