Khloé Kardashian Denies Apologizing to Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni: 'It Wasn't Me'

“I’m not sure who you spoke to, but it wasn’t me or anyone from my family. Have a blessed day!” Kardashian wrote in The Shade Room’s Instagram comments, throwing in a turkey, pie and drumstick emoji — seemingly a nod to their Thanksgiving feud.

Her response comes after The Shade Room reposted a video of Toni insisting, “Khloé called me, she apologized. You know I talked to Kris [Jenner], I talked to all them h---, and I don’t give a f--- who knows. I ain’t mad at them no more.”