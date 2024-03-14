'A Poor Imitation Wax Figure': Khloé Kardashian's Face Looks Totally Different in New Photo, Claim Fans
Khloé Kardashian is once again having her photos picked apart.
After the reality star uploaded a new picture of herself and a pal on Thursday, March 14, several people took to the comments section to claim she looked like a completely different person.
"Khlo I love u [sic] but delete before everyone wakes up this is not your face," one individual wrote, to which another person replied, "facts."
"More face work 😢," another person assumed, while a third said, "now this a photoshopped [sic] that needs to be condemned this woman needs to stop."
"That's a poor imitation wax figure obviously," quipped a fourth, while a fifth penned, "It's not her face, it's filtered to the max. It's hilarious she does this and thinks people won't notice."
The mother-of-two, 39, admitted to having rhinoplasty and a few injections over the years.
"My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner," she once told a social media user. "But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."
Kardashian previously revealed that the incessant scrutiny over her pictures and her looks hasn't been easy to deal with.
"For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them every day by the world," she spilled in 2021. "It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me."
"And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told that I couldn’t have done it all through hard work and I must have paid for it all," she added of her body overhaul.
The Good American co-founder has gained a passion for fitness and often films herself as she breaks a sweat in her home gym.
While the TV personality confessed she used to exercise to improve her appearance, she now does so to feel healthy both mentally and physically.
"When I first started [working out], I cared so much. Maybe [it's] just being younger. I think you care about the scale," Kardashian told InStyle. "The scale Fs with you. I don't even look at a scale anymore. I think it's really unhealthy. I haven't in years. They're just numbers."
"I go off of how confident I feel in myself. I'm all about [doing] what's best for me, mind, body, soul," she added. "There is no one size fits all."