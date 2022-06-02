Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal Teased In Upcoming 'The Kardashians' Promo

The clip began with Khloé gushing over what would have been the start of the next chapter of her and Tristan's life together after they secretly reconciled following their June 2021 split. “I just moved into my dream home with True and Tristan, of course," she said, per Us Weekly, referencing the on-and-off couple's 4-year-old daughter. "It’s finally done. Everything’s just in a really good place right now."

The teaser then cut to Kim finding out her sister's man stepped out on their relationship once again. “It’s this whole thing saying, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, I met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday,’” Kim told the cameras. “So I sent it to him and I said, ‘Does Khloé know about this?’ Khloé doesn’t even f**king know!”