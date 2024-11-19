Khloé Kardashian Nervously Gets Second Ear Piercing After 'Proud' Sister Kylie Jenner 'Peer Pressures' Her Into It: Watch
That's what sisters are for?
On Tuesday, November 19, Kylie Jenner uploaded a social media video of sister Khloé Kardashian getting her second ear piercing, something the 27-year-old admitted was her idea.
"Made @khloekardashian get a second piercing 😂 ," the makeup mogul captioned the clip. "I’m so proud of her !!!!! she has always been terrified of piercings lol so this was big."
The video began with the piercing expert holding up a clamp to Kardashian's ear lobe, which made her shift away in the opposite direction.
"Oh my god," she expressed as she contemplated whether or not to go through with it. "I don't know if I can do this."
"Don't even think about it, get it out of your head," Jenner told her older sibling, 40.
"I don't know if I want to. I don't know if I want to do it," Kardashian nervously continued.
"You're not going to feel it!" Jenner insisted. "Show yourself you can do this."
The Good American designer closed her eyes and held hands with the Kylie Cosmetics founder as the piercer put the earring through and finished in a few seconds.
"Oh, that was fine," Kardashian admitted with a smile.
The room erupted in cheers as the Strong Looks Better Naked author gave herself a round of applause.
"Yes!" Jenner raved as she turned the camera on herself.
Mom Kris Jenner, her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Kylie's daughter, Stormi, 6, were also seen or heard in the video.
Afterward, Khloé commented on her sister's post, "Honestly, if it wasn’t for all you guys supporting me and a lot of peer pressure than I wouldn’t have done it, but I think this is peer pressure in the best way."
"Hahah this was major for me!!!!!!!"" she added.
While the ladies also have sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner and brother Rob Kardashian, Khloé and the mom-of-two have always had a special bond.
"Every time something frustrates me in the family and I have no one to talk to, I usually call Khloé because she’s like the best sister ever. And you’re my favorite sister. Don’t tell the rest," the Khy designer previously gushed, to which the former Revenge Body host replied, "Kylie is my little baby. I am like her second mom."
Khloé paid tribute to Kylie via social media on her August birthday this year.
"Whoever is lucky enough to be in your orbit knows what a beautiful and special soul you are," the reality star captioned the post. "You truly are magic in a bottle and nothing will ever dispel the beauty and magic that is you."