Khloé Kardashian Nervously Gets Second Ear Piercing After 'Proud' Sister Kylie Jenner 'Peer Pressures' Her Into It: Watch

"Made @khloekardashian get a second piercing 😂 ," the makeup mogul captioned the clip. "I’m so proud of her !!!!! she has always been terrified of piercings lol so this was big."

The video began with the piercing expert holding up a clamp to Kardashian's ear lobe, which made her shift away in the opposite direction.

"Oh my god," she expressed as she contemplated whether or not to go through with it. "I don't know if I can do this."