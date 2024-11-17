Kylie Jenner Fans Gush Over Her Nerdy Girl Look as Makeup Mogul Shows Off New Glasses and Trench Coat: Photos
Kylie Jenner is breaking the internet again!
On Saturday, November 16, the brunette beauty, 27, shared a series of photos and videos of herself in a pair of nerdy-style glasses and a short tan trench coat.
The stunning post featured The Kardashians star in a hallway as she posed for some mirror selfies. The celeb donned full glam, her hair in loose waves and a black bag with a pink bear charm attached. One clip from the upload even featured the reality TV personality holding three of her dogs in her arms.
“Just a girl 👸🏻💞💞,” Jenner penned.
In response, fans couldn’t get enough of the model’s appearance.
“She's literally sooooooo cute,” one user said, while another added, “Kylie, you got me obsessing through the screen 😍.”
A third added, “I LOVE this GIRL 😍😍😍 just FINE 🔥,” as one more stated, “I love this look.”
As OK! previously reported, the gorgeous post came after the makeup mogul showed a more natural side of herself with followers.
In the last few months, Jenner has shared increasingly natural looks on social media as a source recently revealed she’s reduced her cosmetic procedures.
“Kylie realized she was getting a little bit too carried away with the treatments,” the insider claimed. “She’s not going to give up entirely, but she’s going to start the process of scaling back and undoing some of the things she’s gotten.”
The source noted that Jenner has “starting to get some of her lip filler dissolved" because she wants to start "reducing them to a more natural size."
“She’s also talking about getting her b--- downsized a little. She’s wanting to be more high fashion these days and the extreme curves just don’t fit the mold when it comes to the couture looks,” they shared. “She does love her big b-----, but a lot of people have suggested she should go down a few cup sizes if she wants to look more chic and less tacky.”
The mother-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott — has been candid about getting lip filler since she was 17 years old.
“I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up, I was always the most confident person in the room,” she told Homme Girls in 2023. “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it.”