Khloé Kardashian Will Never Forget the Pain Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson Caused and Reveals If They'd Reconcile
Is Khloé Kardashian willing to move on and make amends with cheating ex Tristan Thompson?
In a new episode of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed why she's ready to leave everything in the past.
"Yeah, I forgive Tristan, but that doesn't mean I forget what he's done," she said in a confessional.
She continued, "I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s*** go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls***."
"No, I'm totally fine with him. I don't have any issues ... I don't have the energy for issues," she shared, adding that there would be "no chance" they reconcile in the future.
The basketball star was accused of cheating on Kardashian before she gave birth to their first child, True, in 2018. A few years later, it was revealed he fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols.
"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he later said in a January 2022 apology note.
Elsewhere in the Thursday, July 13, episode, fans were able to see Khloé's relationship with her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, and learn just how important of a role the Good American founder plays in the 6-year-old's life.
The latest episode focused in on Dream's birthday party — which Khloé, of course, put her blood, sweat and tears into making the perfect celebration.
The butterfly-themed bday bash was complete with a list of adorable requirements Dream hand wrote to her dad, who then passed it along to his sister Khloé to ensure the little girl's demands were all met.
Khloé checked off all the boxes on Dream's dream birthday party — including a DJ, a ball pit, slime, a bounce house, face paint, a 3-tiered cake, a "joke-teller" and the beautiful butterfly theme.
In awe of Khloé's party-throwing skills, Scott Disick, 40, started to bring up the conversation everyone can't stop talking about: Khloé's mother-like role in her niece Dream's life.
"I can't believe you're basically somewhat of a coparent to Dream. You're like more than an aunt ... it's amazing," confessed Scott — who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 44.
Scott pointed out that he was specifically impressed with Khloé due to "everything you've got going on," such as raising her own two children, True, 5, and Tatum, 11 months, with her cheating ex Thompson.
The humble mom-of-two noted she was "just a third parent," jokingly clarifying she was, "the third wheel — like most things in life."
"You're not the third wheel. You're like the wheel that makes the car move," Scott sweetly corrected.
"I feel like I'm a third parent for Dream," Khloé dished during a confessional interview. "I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, her own mom or whoever, it's important she gets it from whoever she gets it from."
"Dream is like one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them," she added of Rob and his ex Blac Chyna's only daughter.
"I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people," Khloé continued of her nurturing nature. "It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."
Khloé made sure to note that "Rob does such an incredible job" as a father to Dream, and that she's simply "there to help whenever he needs" it.
"Rob and I are crazy close to one another ... but I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom," Khloé emphasized, while subtly shading Blac Chyna's $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians, in which the famous family came out victorious.
"It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars," she concluded.