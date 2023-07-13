Khloé Kardashian Will Never Forget the Pain Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson Caused and Reveals If They'd Reconcile

Is Khloé Kardashian willing to move on and make amends with cheating ex Tristan Thompson?

In a new episode of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed why she's ready to leave everything in the past.

"Yeah, I forgive Tristan, but that doesn't mean I forget what he's done," she said in a confessional.

She continued, "I forgive Tristan for me because I've got to let that s*** go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bulls***."