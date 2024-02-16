OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Khloé Kardashian Pokes Fun at Herself and Sister Kourtney for Taking So Much Time to Achieve an 'Effortless' Look: Watch

khloe kardashian pokes fun kourtney time effortless look watch
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram;@kourtneykardash/instagram
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian isn't afraid to poke fun at herself!

In a Thursday, February 15, Instagram video, the reality star documented herself getting dolled up with the help of two people while mouthing the words to one of sister Kourtney's quotes about their signature styles.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian pokes fun kourtney time effortless look watch
Source: mega

Khloé Kardashian made fun of herself for putting so much time into an 'effortless' look.

"Just like that effortless look, you know, but it's really a lot of effort," the mom-of-two, 39, said, showing off her glam hair and makeup as well as her fab figure, which was rocking a gray dress.

"Gracias @kourtneykardash wise words," Khloé quipped in the caption of the post, which proved it really does take a village to achieve a glam appearance.

"I have the wisest words my effortless queen sister," the Poosh founder, 44, replied in the comments section.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney and the Good American co-founder have a tight bond, and on the mom-of-four's birthday in April 2023, Khloé shared a few throwback photos and a long, sweet message about their relationship.

"You will always be one of my best friends/favorite people in this scary world. But life doesn’t seem as scary when we are facing it together," she gushed. "What would I do without you?"

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian pokes fun kourtney time effortless look watch
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

The star also referenced sister Kourtney Kardashian in the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

"You have been there through it all and I never want to go through a moment of this life without you. The laughter we've shared I’ll crave that forever. There’s something about you and I… We are two peas in a pod," the reality star continued. "We go together like peanut butter and jelly. We are twin souls. Kourt you are irreplaceable to me."

"It’s hard to put into words the way I feel about you and our bond," added the Strong Looks Better Naked author. "Nothing will break you and I."

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian pokes fun kourtney time effortless look watch
Source: mega

Khloé shares two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

On the other hand, Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian, 43, had a bit of a falling out after the former accused her sibling of copying her Dolce and Gabbana wedding look.

They also started arguing about how Kourtney began distancing herself from the family after she married Travis Barker in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian pokes fun kourtney time effortless look watch
Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram

Kourtney married Travis Barker in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's about you. You are a narcissist. It is all about you," Kourtney told Kim of her actions and opinions, to which the SKIMS designer replied, "We all are concerned. We all think that you're not happy."

"I have a happy life. The happiness comes when I get the f--- away from you guys, specifically you," Kourtney stated. "It's like you're just a f------ witch, and I f------ hate you."

In the end, the two were able to mend ties.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.