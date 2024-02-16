Khloé Kardashian Pokes Fun at Herself and Sister Kourtney for Taking So Much Time to Achieve an 'Effortless' Look: Watch
Khloé Kardashian isn't afraid to poke fun at herself!
In a Thursday, February 15, Instagram video, the reality star documented herself getting dolled up with the help of two people while mouthing the words to one of sister Kourtney's quotes about their signature styles.
"Just like that effortless look, you know, but it's really a lot of effort," the mom-of-two, 39, said, showing off her glam hair and makeup as well as her fab figure, which was rocking a gray dress.
"Gracias @kourtneykardash wise words," Khloé quipped in the caption of the post, which proved it really does take a village to achieve a glam appearance.
"I have the wisest words my effortless queen sister," the Poosh founder, 44, replied in the comments section.
Kourtney and the Good American co-founder have a tight bond, and on the mom-of-four's birthday in April 2023, Khloé shared a few throwback photos and a long, sweet message about their relationship.
"You will always be one of my best friends/favorite people in this scary world. But life doesn’t seem as scary when we are facing it together," she gushed. "What would I do without you?"
"You have been there through it all and I never want to go through a moment of this life without you. The laughter we've shared I’ll crave that forever. There’s something about you and I… We are two peas in a pod," the reality star continued. "We go together like peanut butter and jelly. We are twin souls. Kourt you are irreplaceable to me."
"It’s hard to put into words the way I feel about you and our bond," added the Strong Looks Better Naked author. "Nothing will break you and I."
- Kourtney Kardashian Slams 'Intolerable' Kim Kardashian for Being Greedy as Sibling Rivalry Heats Up
- 'Just Like Your Sister!': Kim Kardashian Fans Think She Resembles Kourtney in New Snap
- Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian Shop At Children's Clothing Boutique While 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Cameras Roll
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On the other hand, Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian, 43, had a bit of a falling out after the former accused her sibling of copying her Dolce and Gabbana wedding look.
They also started arguing about how Kourtney began distancing herself from the family after she married Travis Barker in 2022.
"It's about you. You are a narcissist. It is all about you," Kourtney told Kim of her actions and opinions, to which the SKIMS designer replied, "We all are concerned. We all think that you're not happy."
"I have a happy life. The happiness comes when I get the f--- away from you guys, specifically you," Kourtney stated. "It's like you're just a f------ witch, and I f------ hate you."
In the end, the two were able to mend ties.