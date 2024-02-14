Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal They Conceived Baby Rocky 'One Year Ago Today' During Steamy Valentine's Day Trip
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker really made the most of their Valentine’s Day last year!
On Tuesday, February 13, the reality TV personality uploaded a series of photos from her and her husband’s 2023 trip to the famous Amangiri resort in Utah, where they supposedly conceived their child.
“One year ago today ❤️,” Kardashian, 44, wrote alongside the photos, to which Barker, 48, replied, “We made baby Rocky 🖤.”
Rocky, who is the couple’s first kid together, was born in November 2023, notably nine months after their trip.
The post from the vacation included multiple steamy snaps of The Kardashians star in a red bikini, as well as one with the mother-of-four and the Blink 182 member in a hot tub together.
In response to this upload, fans gushed over learning where the celebs likely created their pride and joy.
“Oh, so this is where you conceived!” one person noted, while another excitedly wrote, “Stop was this where bb Rocky came about.”
“The swimsuit is how the baby got here ❤,” one more person added, gushing over how great the oldest Kardashian sister looked, as another said, “This where Rocky was put in the oven lol it was the magic there that did it 👏.”
One more individual just stated the couple was “Goals.”
As OK! previously reported, while the duo had an intimate get away for Valentine’s Day last year, this year they seemed to have celebrated with their blended family.
On Saturday, February 10, the brunette beauty shared a post showing off their pre-holiday festivities, which included six cakes with all the pair’s kids and step kids’ names on them.
Despite Kardashian’s children — Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom she has with ex Scott Disick — and Barker’s kids — Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whom he has with ex Shanna Moakler — all getting personalized sweet treats, 3-month-old Rocky was excluded.
Even Barker’s former stepdaughter Atiana, 24, whom Moakler had with Oscar De La Hoya received an ornately decorated torte.
In response, the public wondered why Rocky was left out.
“Where’s the babies cake? ❤️,” one person asked, while another added, “No way Rocky doesn’t get a cake, regardless of if can eat it or not….. ❤️🍼”
“No cake for rocky now?” a third wondered, while a fourth queried, “Does Rocky have a little mini cake?”
Others thought it would be ridiculous of the Poosh founder to get her son, who can’t even eat solid food yet, a cake.
“Everyone asking were a 13-week-old babies cake is 😂🤦🏽♀️,” one individual penned, while another stated, “People complaining about Rocky not getting a cake when lil dude is probably still sucking on Kourtney’s t---- 😭.”