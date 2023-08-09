Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Tone Deaf' Promotion of Ultra Expensive Body Scan: 'This Is for Wealthy People'

"I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine. The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of herself with the advanced technology — which she made clear she was not paid to promote. "It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share."

The internet was set ablaze as users made it clear to the SKIMS mogul that most people in America can't even afford to pay their rent, let alone get this ultra-expensive procedure done. "Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can't afford food right now," one person penned in the comments section.