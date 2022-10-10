Khloé Kardashian Declares She Wants 'Magic' After Anything-But 'Normal' Relationship With Ex Tristan Thompson

Though she didn't directly address what magic she wanted in her life, Kardashian's fans can agree that she deserves a little magic after everything her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson has put her through.

If cheating on the blonde babe before she was due to give birth to their daughter, True, now 4, wasn't enough of a betrayal, he went ahead and encouraged her to push up the date of the two conceiving their second child via surrogate knowing he had a baby on the way with another woman.

OK! HELPS YOU KEEP UP WITH THE KARDASHIAN-JENNERS' LATEST PRODUCT LAUNCHES & ICONIC COLLECTIONS — SHOP NOW

As OK! reported, Thompson hooked up with a woman named Maralee Nichols in March 2021, resulting in a pregnancy. While dealing with a paternity suit that she filed that summer, the NBA pro was still dating Kardashian, with the two planning a pregnancy of their own.